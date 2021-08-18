SportsReport Yankees Topple Red Sox; Bauer Witness Testifies

MLB:

The New York Yankees have caught up to the Boston Red Sox in the American League East and AL wild-card standings.

The Yankees swept a doubleheader with the Red Sox in the Bronx, winning 5-3 in the opener and 2-0 in the nightcap.

In Game 1, Jonathan Loaisiga worked in and out of a no-out, bases-loaded jam by retiring Travis Shaw before fanning Kiké Hernandez and Hunter Renfroe to end the seven-inning game. Loaisiga worked a perfect sixth and notched his fifth save.

The Red Sox 3-2 until Luke Voit poked a two-run single in the fifth and Giancarlo Stanton added an RBI single.

Luis Gil combined with two relievers for a five-hitter in the nightcap as the Yankees improved to 68-52, percentage points ahead of the Red Sox. Voit and Stanton hit solo homers for New York.

Checking out Tuesday’s other major league action:

The Rays have expanded their lead in the AL East to five games over Boston and New York by blowing out the Orioles, 10-0. Nelson Cruz led the Rays’ attack with two home runs, a three-run blast and a two-run shot. Mike Zunino (zoo-NEE’-noh) also went deep, his career-high 26th home run.

Seldom-used Hanser Alberto gave the Royals the lead with a two-run double in the sixth inning of a 3-1 victory against the Astros. Daniel Lynch allowed one run over seven crisp innings, blanking Houston after Carlos Correa’s RBI single in the third. Michael Taylor also drove in a run for the Royals, who have beaten the AL West leaders in each of the first two games of their four-game series.

Jose Abreu (ah-BRAY’-oo) and Jake Lamb each hit a three-run homer for the AL Central-leading White Sox in a 9-0 thumping of the Athletics. Reynaldo López pitched five innings of one-hit ball in his third start since he was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte last month. Oakland still trails the AL West by 2 1/2 games and fell into a virtual tie with the Red Sox and Yankees for the two AL wild card slots.

Tyler Anderson picked up his first Mariners win by allowing one run on three hits in six innings of a 3-1 decision over the Rangers. Rookie Cal Raleigh scored Seattle’s first two runs, on sacrifice flies by Ty France in the third inning and Mitch Haniger in the fifth. Luis Torrens homered in the ninth to add an insurance run.

Jo Adell’s first home run of the season was a tiebreaking grand slam in the ninth inning of the Angels’ 8-2 win at Detroit. Kurt Suzuki followed with a solo blast, and Los Angeles kept Miguel Cabrera stuck on 499 home runs. Cabrera was 0-for-2 with two walks.

The Giants knocked off the Mets, 3-2 as Tommy La Stella hit a two-run homer in the first inning to back Logan Webb’s sixth straight win. Webb scattered seven hits and blanked New York until Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer in the eighth. Evan Longoria connected leading off the seventh against Marcus Stroman as the major league-best Giants improved to 78-42 overall and 7-1 on their homestand.

The Dodgers stayed four games behind San Francisco by getting 4 1/3 shutout innings from their bullpen in a 4-2 win over the Pirates. Matt Beaty broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run double in the fifth inning. AJ Pollock hit a two-run single in the Dodgers' fifth win in a row.

Josh VanMeter hit a two-run homer and Taylor Widener pitched five quality innings for the Diamondbacks in a 3-2 verdict over the Phillies. Bryce Harper homered for the Phils, who have dropped five of seven since an eight-game winning streak put them atop the NL East. Philadelphia starter Kyle Gibson gave up three runs and seven hits over six innings, falling to 2-2 since being acquired from Texas.

Germán Márquez had two hits, drove in two runs and pitched into the seventh of a 7-3 win over the Padres. C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon hit back-to-back homers in the bottom of the seventh to help the Rockies beat the Padres for the sixth straight time in Denver. Colorado overcame seventh-inning round-trippers by Fernando Tatis Jr., Tommy Pham and Jake Croneworth, the last an inside-the-park home run.

Jorge Soler snapped a scoreless tie with a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning of the Braves’ 2-0 shutout of the Marlins. Austin Riley hit his 26th homer and Freddie Freeman had two hits for the NL East leaders, who won their fifth straight and 12th in 14 games. Atlanta leads its division by 2 1/2 games over the Phillies.

Corbin Burnes took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Kolten Wong went 3-for-4 with an RBI as the Brewers beat the Cardinals, 2-0. Burnes allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three in six innings, helping the NL Central leaders move 8 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Reds. He is 6-0 in his last 13 starts and has not lost since May 25, against San Diego.

Kyle Hendricks became the majors’ first 14-game winner of the season and the Cubs halted a 12-game losing streak by nipping the Reds, 2-1. Hendricks gave up three hits in six innings, including a two-out homer by Nick Castellanos in the sixth. Ian Happ homered among his three hits.

Riley Adams homered and drove in three in his first game against his former team, leading the Nationals’ 12-6 win versus the Blue Jays. Erick Fedde won for the first time in more than two months and Washington snapped a season-high, seven-game losing streak. Yadiel Hernandez went deep and drove in three for the Nats.

The Indians picked up a 3-1 win over the Twins as Eli Morgan threw six scoreless innings and Daniel Johnson smacked a two-run homer. Morgan allowed just three hits and struck out eight to win for the first time since June 28, his first major league victory. James Karinchak escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and Emmanuel Clase earned his 17th save in 21 chances.

Other MLB news:

A woman seeking a five-year restraining order against Trevor Bauer testified that her horror grew as bruises emerged and her pain surged the day after a sexual encounter in which she said the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher choked her and punched her.

The woman testified about the aftermath of the night with Bauer in her second day on the stand in an LA court. She said she was at first determined to tell no one. But her injuries sent her to an emergency room, and brought a visit from police. Bauer has said that everything that happened between the two was wholly consensual.

Bauer’s attorney challenged the 27-year-old San Diego woman on why she omitted a text message to Bauer before their meetings saying she would have her “feelings turned off” and joking that she would have a nondisclosure agreement “signed and sealed” when she came to see him. The attorney also asked why she got back into bed and slept next to Bauer after the traumatic experience she testified that she had.

In other MLB news:

Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt was carted off the field Tuesday night after he was struck on the side of the head by a comebacker. Bassitt went down on the mound right after he was hit by Brian Goodwin’s line drive, holding his head, and his teammates quickly waved to the dugout for assistance. He is in the midst of a breakout season for Oakland, leading the AL in victories with a 12-3 record and a 3.06 ERA.

A former Pirates relief pitcher has been sentenced to two to four years behind bars for statutory sexual assault and other charges in a case involving a girl who was 13 when the encounters began. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Tuesday that 30-year-old Felipe Vazquez has already served almost two years in jail. He faces related charges in Florida and Missouri.

The Athletics have reinstated shortstop Elvis Andrus (AN’-droos) from the paternity list. Andrus is batting .231 with three homers and 28 RBIs in 113 games.

NBA:

Joel Embiid is now under contract for six more years.

The Philadelphia 76ers have signed the All-Star center, who was the NBA MVP runner-up this past season. A person familiar with the situation says it’s a four-year, $196 million extension that takes Embiid through the 2026-27 season.

Embiid led the Sixers to the best regular-season record in the Eastern Conference before losing to the Hawks in the second round. He averaged more than 28 points and 10 rebounds while becoming eligible for the NBA’s super-max extension.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

The Knicks have acquired swingman Evan Fournier in a sign-and-trade with Boston. The Knicks also get two future second round draft picks, the Celtics receive for cash considerations and Fournier gets a four-year, $78 million contract. Fournier spent last season with the Orlando Magic and the Celtics, averaging 17.1 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 42 games.

The Pistons have signed second-round pick Luka Garza and undrafted free agent Chris Smith to two-way contracts. Garza played well for the Pistons during the NBA Summer League, averaging 15 points and 9.6 rebounds.

NFL:

Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback seems over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career.

Tebow’s blocking ranged from awkward to awful in Jacksonville’s preseason opener against Cleveland on Saturday night, his 34th birthday. He failed to get a catch and played no snaps on special teams. Tebow says he’s “thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks.”

Elsewhere in the NFL:

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Seahawks and Jamal Adams have reached agreement on a contract extension that is expected to make the former All-Pro the highest-paid safety in the NFL. The agreement is for four years and is expected to include $38 million guaranteed.

Coach Jon Gruden says he supports the Las Vegas Raiders’ new policy requiring fans attending regular-season home games to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. The policy will take effect for the Raiders’ home opener on Sept. 13 against Baltimore.

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith participated in some team drills at Tuesday’s practice, continuing his return from a knee sprain. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner’s status is still uncertain for Thursday night’s preseason game against New England.

The Chiefs have waived wide receiver Antonio Callaway and tight end Evan Baylis with injury designations while placing running back Elijah McGuire on injured reserve. Wide receiver Chad Williams was released and defensive back Manny Patterson was waived to get the Chiefs to the required roster limit by the first cut-down deadline.

The Panthers have traded 2020 second-round draft pick Greg Little to the Dolphins for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022. Little has been a major disappointment in Carolina, playing in just 14 games with six starts in part because of concussion problems.

Saints coach Sean Payton says the Saints have cut cornerback Prince and waived kicker Brett Maher with an injury designation. The Saints have not disclosed Maher’s injury which again leaves New Orleans without a place kicker.

The Browns are starting another week of practice with defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney watching from the sideline. Garrett is dealing with a hamstring issue while Clowney has an unspecified injury.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

Big 12 teams unable to play a game this fall because of COVID-19, or any other reasons, will have to forfeit and be given a loss in the conference standings.

A no contest would be declared only if both teams are unable to compete, and there are no plans to make up any games not played as scheduled.

The Big 12 said a forfeit can happen at any point before a completed contest, and when possible would occur prior to the visiting team traveled to the game site.