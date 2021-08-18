© 2021
News
Morning Edition
Morning Headlines With Miles Reed Of The Daily Gazette

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By David Guistina
Published August 18, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT
Miles Reed
Provided by Miles Reed
/
Miles Reed

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed of the Daily Gazette about the Niskayuna Central School District's COVID-19 guidance for the upcoming school year.

They also discuss the deadly assault that occurred in Saratoga Springs Saturday night.

