Assemblyman Jones declines to run for northern New York House seat in special election

New York state Assemblyman D. Billy Jones says he will not be a candidate for Congress in the 21st House district.

The Democrat from the 115th district is ruling out a bid to replace five-term Republican Elise Stefanik when she leaves to become President-elect Trump’s UN Ambassador.

Jones was considered the highest-profile Democrat in the potential field. In a statement, he says it’s the right choice for himself and his family, and adds there are important issues to address on the state level.

Jones’ colleague in Albany, Republican state Senator Dan Stec of the 45th district, is one of several candidates hoping to sway local party leaders who will pick the nominees.