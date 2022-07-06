Agreement reached to fill open Troy City Council seat

Ending a weekslong stalemate between Troy’s mayor and city council president, an agreement has been reached to name a new city councilor.

The standoff began after the resignation of Republican Kim Ashe-McPherson from the Ward 2 seat last month when she pleaded guilty to fraudulently submitting absentee ballots in the 2021 election. She defeated Democrat Steven Figueroa in that race.

Mayor Patrick Madden and fellow Democrats on the city council wanted to install Figueroa as a replacement councilor.

“He’s a good representative for that community particularly the youth,” Madden said.

But Republicans led by Council President Carmella Mantello sought an extensive candidate interview process instead.

Mantello said Wednesday after interviewing seven candidates, the Republicans will back Democrat Figueroa to serve the rest of the year ahead of a special election in November. A council meeting to act on the appointment is set for Thursday at 7.

In a statement Wednesday, Madden added: “Given his years of community involvement and experience, we have always felt Steve Figueroa was the best candidate to fill the vacant District 2 Council seat and represent the residents of North Central. He brings a passion for public service and improving the lives of young people in our community. He will be a strong addition to the City Council and a tireless advocate for District 2, and I look forward to working with him.”

Democratic City Councilor Sue Steele said: ﻿”Troy City Council Democrats are pleased that our Republican colleagues have joined us in appointing Steven Figueroa to represent District 2. We knew from the outset Steve had the best track record for the job. He’d followed the electoral process in 2019 and deserved the seat,” noted Sue Steele, soon to be Council Majority Leader. The appointment’s month-long delay was unfortunate but apparently necessary to achieve unanimous support. Steve will join the Council with a bipartisan vote. Those who expressed interest in the seat may pursue with their respective party leaders as candidates in November’s Special Election, as we’ve said all along.”