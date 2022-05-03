© 2022
Midday Magazine

Albany Institute of History and Art taps Kristen Oehlrich as new executive director

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published May 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
Kristen Oehlrich will take over as head of the Albany Institute of History and Art.

Last summer, Albany Institute of History and Art Executive Director Tammis Groft announced her retirement after more than four decades at the museum. Now, the state’s oldest museum says Buffalo native Kristen Oehlrich will take over June 1. Oehlrich, who holds a PhD in the History of Art and Architecture and an MBA, both from Brown, has also worked at Williams College and the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, among many other postings.

