Albany County Department of Health recommending indoor masking again as COVID rates rise

Masks are once again recommended in indoor settings in Albany County.

The Albany County Department of Health said Monday it is strongly recommending all residents regardless of vaccination status wear masks in indoor public spaces, including private businesses.

In a statement, the county cites the rising COVID-19 positive rate driven by new coronavirus variants. The health department also renewed calls for residents to get vaccinated and boosted, and to use COVID tests when not feeling well or after potential exposures.

Albany County has been averaging about 34 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, according to state data. New York and neighboring Northeast states are the current national COVID hotspot.