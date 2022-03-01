Biden to focus on Ukraine, economic pressures during State of the Union tonight

President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address tonight at 9. The first-term Democrat is expected to focus on Ukraine and the economy.

As Republicans slam the president over the Russian invasion and rising inflation, Democrats are hoping Biden can use the speech as a reset ahead of the key November midterms.

Biden’s polls have been dropping to all-time lows, and the White House acknowledges COVID fatigue and high food and gas prices are taking their toll. And that was before the emergency in Ukraine.

Former New York Governor George Pataki, speaking at the state Republican Party convention Monday, took Biden to task over his approach to the Russian incursion.

“We have a weak president who has failed to defend our allies at times of desperate needs,” Pataki said. “When Putin was threatening to invade Ukraine, Biden said, if he does that, we will impose massive sanctions. He invades. Biden literally comes out and says, no one believes sanctions would stop. That’s not leadership.”

But Democrats argue Biden has plenty of successes to trumpet tonight, including the infrastructure bill and strong employment figures.

Capital Region Congressman Paul Tonko is from New York’s 20th district.

“While he delayed his State of the Union message because of COVID, he didn’t get that bounce in the poll, in the numbers, so I think after he delivers that message, I think we’ll see a bump up in the numbers,” Tonko said. “And as we message what has been done, I think that will be another bit of muscle added to the equation.”

“It’s gotta get better.”

New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney of the 18th district is running the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s midterm election efforts — hoping to buck historical trends that typically bring losses for the president’s party.

“You know, he’s dealing with a lot. He got a dealt a rough hand,” Maloney said. “But I think if you look at our economy, the underlying strength is really impressive. We gotta get inflation down, particularly gas and groceries, and we’ve gotta make sure we keep the economic growth going, and we’ve gotta get this pandemic in the rearview mirror.”

He says there is still time for Democrats to right the ship.

“It’s totally normal that people would look at the guy in charge and say we want it better sooner, why aren’t you doing it?” he said. “But I think most fair-minded people understand that this is a totally unprecedented situation, that the pandemic is what’s causing inflation and we’re working fast to bring it down, that we do have good economic growth, that the pandemic, I believe, is coming to an end finally, and I think there’s real evidence of that. And that means people won’t be having to wear masks and their kids will be able to go to school as normal and they can get back to their normal lives, and I think in that context you’ll see the president do better, as he should, as we get into the summer and fall.”

In the meantime, Ukraine will be a clear focus during the State of the Union. Democratic Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal announced Ukrainian-American Myron Melnyk, a vocal advocate for the embattled nation, will be his virtual guest for the address.

For her part, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand invited New York City community health worker Samara Khan. The New York Democrat is hoping to promote efforts to bolster the nation’s healthcare system and workforce after the challenges of the pandemic.

You can follow Biden’s address on WAMC and at wamc.org at 9 p.m.