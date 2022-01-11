UAlbany delays start of spring semester over COVID

The University at Albany is latest area college to push back the start of the spring semester due to the COVID pandemic. The SUNY campus announced Tuesday that classes will begin January 24 instead of January 19, and residence halls will open January 21.

After careful consideration of our options to mitigate the impact of the omicron variant in our campus community, we have decided to postpone the start of the Spring 2022 semester from Wednesday, Jan. 19 to Monday, Jan. 24. Classes will begin with a normal schedule on 1/24. — University at Albany (@ualbany) January 11, 2022

UAlbany says the shift “will provide additional protection with minimal disruption.” The semester is now scheduled to end May 6.