New York News

UAlbany delays start of spring semester over COVID

Published January 11, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST
COVID-19 testing at UAlbany in 2020.
The University at Albany is latest area college to push back the start of the spring semester due to the COVID pandemic. The SUNY campus announced Tuesday that classes will begin January 24 instead of January 19, and residence halls will open January 21.

UAlbany says the shift “will provide additional protection with minimal disruption.” The semester is now scheduled to end May 6.

