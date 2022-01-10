© 2022
New York News

UAlbany-Siena basketball rivalry to return

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published January 10, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST
UAlbany and Siena play at then-Times Union Center in Nov. 2013
Ian Pickus
/
UAlbany and Siena play at then-Times Union Center in Nov. 2013

A Capital Region rivalry is returning. The University at Albany and Siena College say they will announce details of a new men’s basketball series on Tuesday.

The rivalry ended after 17 years in 2018 over a dispute about where to play the annual game. The Saints and Great Danes had played every fall since 2001.

All but one of those games took place at Siena’s home court, MVP Arena in downtown Albany, which can hold more than 15,000 fans.

UAlbany had pressed for alternating sites, and the Great Danes hosted the game in the smaller SEFCU Arena uptown for the only time in 2016. Both programs have different head coaches now.

The women's programs have continued their rivalry series in the meantime.

New York News
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus
