UAlbany-Siena basketball rivalry to return

A Capital Region rivalry is returning. The University at Albany and Siena College say they will announce details of a new men’s basketball series on Tuesday.

The rivalry ended after 17 years in 2018 over a dispute about where to play the annual game. The Saints and Great Danes had played every fall since 2001.

All but one of those games took place at Siena’s home court, MVP Arena in downtown Albany, which can hold more than 15,000 fans.

UAlbany had pressed for alternating sites, and the Great Danes hosted the game in the smaller SEFCU Arena uptown for the only time in 2016. Both programs have different head coaches now.

The women's programs have continued their rivalry series in the meantime.