DEC: Gator Captured At Dutchess County Junior High

A juvenile alligator was found roaming outside a Dutchess County school.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, a four-to-five foot alligator was spotted by a neighbor who just happened to look out her window after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The alligator was reportedly seen scurrying from a culvert into the parking lot of the Van Wyck Junior High School in East Fishkill.

An environmental conservation officer responded to the scene and subdued the reptile. The 50-pound gator was transported to an animal rehabilitation specialist for evaluation.