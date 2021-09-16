DEC: Gator Captured At Dutchess County Junior High

© 2021
Published September 16, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
An environmental conservation officer holds an alligator that was captured early Tuesday morning outside the Van Wyck Junior High School

A juvenile alligator was found roaming outside a Dutchess County school.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, a four-to-five foot alligator was spotted by a neighbor who just happened to look out her window after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The alligator was reportedly seen scurrying from a culvert into the parking lot of the Van Wyck Junior High School in East Fishkill.

An environmental conservation officer responded to the scene and subdued the reptile. The 50-pound gator was transported to an animal rehabilitation specialist for evaluation.

