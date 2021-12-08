Georgia O'Keeffe's "Pattern of Leaves" on view at The Hyde Collection

Georgia O’Keeffe executed more than 200 paintings, sketches, and pastels while in residence in Lake George – making the years she lived there some of the most prolific of her career. During those years, she received her first critical success, emerging as one of the era’s most celebrated professional artists.

On loan from The Phillips Collection, "Pattern of Leaves" celebrates Georgia O’Keeffe’s long and intimate association with Lake George and the Adirondacks. The painting is on view in Hoopes Gallery at The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, New York.

To tell us more, we welcome The Hyde Collection's Director of Curatorial Affairs and Programming Jonathan Canning and Chief Development Officer John Lefner.