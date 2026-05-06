Soprano Robin Steitz and Pianist-Composer Bob Logan to Appear Next in CITV’s 2025-2026 Season

On Saturday, May 23rd in Kinderhook’s Van Buren Hall, Burmese-American soprano Robin Steitz and pianist-composer Bob Logan continue CITV’s 16th Season. Both are award-winning artists and former Tanglewood Fellows enthusiastically received in previous CITV appearances. Their richly varied program includes works of Schubert, Debussy, Berg and Ives, notably also two songs by Logan, one of which will be a premiere.

A 2019 winner of the Buffalo/Toronto District Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, Robin Steitz has performed throughout the United States and in Europe, particularly Norway and Italy. Among her engagements have been OperaDelaware, Opera Southwest, and Opera Baltimore, singing Cunegonde in Bernstein’s Candide, Susanna in Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro, Giulia in Rossini’s La scala di seta and Flora in Britten’s The Turn of the Screw. A committed advocate for new music, she has premiered pieces by, among others, Matthew Ricketts, Reena Esmail, and Michael Gandolfi. Her previous CITV commitments have included major works of Bach, Handel and Mozart.

Bob Logan has been the recipient of prizes from the New England Conservatory (Piano Honors Competition), the Chicago College of Performing Arts (Concerto Competition), and the University of Wisconsin (Beethoven Competition). In addition to the United States, international touring has taken Bob to the United Kingdom, Germany and Switzerland. Previous CITV appearances have included works of Vivaldi, Haydn, Mozart and Schumann. He is also Artist Associate in Collaborative Piano at Williams College.

CITV Artistic Director David Smith comments, “This beautifully curated program will appeal to all. Robin and Bob’s talents are both individually distinguished and perfectly matched. They benefit greatly from having performed together on many occasions, and truly define musical collaboration. We are fortunate to have them with us once again!”

Van Buren Hall, 6 Chatham Street, Kinderhook NY 12106. Lift available.

Suggested contribution $ 25, with students and children free.

For reservations and further information: www.concertsinthevillage.org

