Sarod and Tabla Indian Classical Concert
Sarod and Tabla Indian Classical Concert
Abhisek is an award-winning Grade A artist from West Bengal. He is accompanied by tabla maestro Subrata Bhattacharya. Come here these outstanding artists in an intimate setting just west of Woodstock, NY.
Matagiri
$30 General Admission $39 Reserved
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 3 May 2026
Event Supported By
Matagiri
8456798322
info@matagiri.org
Matagiri
1218 Wittenberg RoadMount Tremper, New York 12457
8456798322
info@matagiri.org