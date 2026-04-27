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Sarod and Tabla Indian Classical Concert

Sarod and Tabla Indian Classical Concert

Abhisek is an award-winning Grade A artist from West Bengal. He is accompanied by tabla maestro Subrata Bhattacharya. Come here these outstanding artists in an intimate setting just west of Woodstock, NY.

Matagiri
$30 General Admission $39 Reserved
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 3 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Matagiri
8456798322
info@matagiri.org
https://matagiri.org/
Matagiri
1218 Wittenberg Road
Mount Tremper, New York 12457
8456798322
info@matagiri.org
https://matagiri.org/events/