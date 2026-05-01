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Open Day at Unbridled Sanctuary

Open Day at Unbridled Sanctuary

Guided visits with rescued horses and insight into lifelong sanctuary care. Guests are invited to participate in Read to the Rescues, our humane literacy program where stories are shared aloud with Sanctuary Horses, Donkeys, and Mules.
Registration required: https://givebutter.com/2026-open-days-xnzzcr.
Info: hello@unbridledsanctuary.org | 518-966-0082

Unbridled Sanctuary
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Unbridled Sanctuary
11 Unbridled Way
Greenville, New York 12083
518-966-0082
hello@unbridledsanctuary.org
https://www.susankayne.com/unbridled.html