Open Day at Unbridled Sanctuary

Guided visits with rescued horses and insight into lifelong sanctuary care. Guests are invited to participate in Read to the Rescues, our humane literacy program where stories are shared aloud with Sanctuary Horses, Donkeys, and Mules.

Registration required: https://givebutter.com/2026-open-days-xnzzcr.

Info: hello@unbridledsanctuary.org | 518-966-0082

