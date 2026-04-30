Mother's Day Pottery Brunch
Mother's Day Pottery Brunch
Celebrate Mother’s Day with bubbly, brunch, and a hands-on pottery experience where you’ll create a custom ceramic mug/planter together in our cozy gallery. This playful two-hour session includes a guided "hand-holding" moment, painting the pieces, a keepsake photo, and a finished piece ready for pickup in 3–4 weeks. Two sessions 10AM-12PM & 1PM-3PM
Context Collective
90
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026
Event Supported By
Context Collective
context.collective.troy@gmail.com
Context Collective
95 4th StreetTroy, New York 12180
context.collective.troy@gmail.com