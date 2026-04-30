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Mother's Day Brunch Aboard the Solaris

Mother's Day Brunch Aboard the Solaris

Join the Hudson River Maritime Museum and Half Moon Cafe for Brunch Aboard Solaris!

Food and drink are included in the ticket price for this cruise. Entrance to the museum after brunch is included as well!

Enjoy light, hand-held, brunch treats and scenic Hudson Valley views as you cruise along the water aboard Solaris, our quiet, 100% solar-powered vessel.

Brunch offerings are made fresh by local Half Moon Cafe, and include coffee, a variety of sweet and savory pastries, charcuterie style cheese, meat, and fruit spreads, and fresh baked mini baguettes.

Hudson River Maritime Museum
$43
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Hudson River Maritime Museum
845-338-0071
info@hrmm.org
http://www.hrmm.org
Hudson River Maritime Museum
50 Rondout Landing
KIngston , New York 12401
845-338-0071
info@hrmm.org
https://www.hrmm.org