Historical Performance "In the Shadow of the Gallows: The Trial of Joshua Hett Smith"

The Fishkill Historical Society hosts Drama From The Past for their performance of "In the Shadow of the Gallows: The Trial of Joshua Hett Smith"

Step into the tense world of Revolutionary New York with this live performance by Drama From The Past. This performance explores a pivotal local story connected to Fishkill’s role in the struggle for independence.

The Story • Set in October 1780 • In the month before, the treason of Benedict Arnold had been exposed, and Arnold is on the run. His accomplice, British Major John André, had been captured, tried, and hanged. Joshua Hett Smith, a civilian who is suspected of facilitating Arnold's rendezvous with André, was caught in Fishkill and is now on trial for his life. Was Smith aware of his role in Arnold's treachery, or was he an unwitting dupe? Will the Board of Inquiry, led by John Laurence, punish Smith and make an example of those who betray the cause for Independence, or will they give him the benefit of the doubt for following orders and show him mercy?

This performance features Drama From The Past's Sean Grady and Gary Petagine. This immersive historical play brings a high-stakes moment of the American Revolution to life. Tickets are available for $20 for Fishkill Historical Society members and $25 for non-members.

By attending, you support the Fishkill Historical Society’s work to share our revolutionary history through events like this one. Proceeds from this event will be used to continue the restoration of the Van Wyck Homestead Museum and to support additional educational programming.