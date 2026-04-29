From Corinne's Heart-the Musical

From Corinne’s Heart, a heartwarming new musical of hope and resilience.

Miracles do happen. Join us for a night celebrating the heartwarming original new musical From Corinne’s Heart, performed by Broadway veterans and exciting new talent as we explore the hope and resilience of Corinne, affected by Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. Inspired by true events, Corinne dreamed of becoming a world class figure skater. Diagnosed with Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, she cannot accept her misfortune until the love of Tony gives her hope and a small miracle.

Produced and composed by EMMY Award Nominee and original cast member of Tommy Tune’s Grand Hotel the Musical Charles Mandracchia.

A portion of the proceeds will go to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The National Multiple Sclerosis Society exists because there are people living with MS. Their vision is a world free of MS. Their mission is: We will cure MS while empowering people affected by MS to live their best lives. To make a donation to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, use this link.

Music direction by Mitch Marcus (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater).

Starring:

Keith Crowningshield (Grand Hotel, Jelly’s Last Jam) as Mister Keith the physical therapist

Olympia Eyal

Arielle Joy Hubbard (Disney’s Anastasia) as Corinne

Ken Jennings (Urinetown, Side Show, Grand Hotel) as The Miracle Man

Scott Fraser O’Brien (Camelot, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Tony

Jessi Shieman

Hannah Thompson (Friends! The Musical Parody) as Anne

Xavier Wilson