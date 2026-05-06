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Dual Identities: Living in Meier’s Shadow with Arthur M. Horwitz

Dual Identities: Living in Meier’s Shadow with Arthur M. Horwitz

One day, a young Arthur Horwitz, seeking to swipe a few bucks from his mother’s wallet, discovers an iconic Holocaust image of a terrified boy tucked inside. “Who’s this?” he demands of his mother. She insists it’s her little brother Meier, murdered by the Germans. But Arthur knows it isn’t. Now he is saddled with the responsibility of living two lives—his and the one little Meier never had. In this talk, Arthur M. Horwitz will share how this discovery became a burden that shaped his life, family, and media career. His recent book, Dual Identities: Living in Meier’s Shadow, is an insightful look at the impact of intergenerational trauma and the path to coping, healing, reconciliation, and remembrance.

Yiddish Book Center
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Yiddish Book Center
413.256.4900
programs@yidddishbookcenter.org
https://www.yiddishbookcenter.org/
Yiddish Book Center
1021 West St.
Amherst, Massachusetts 01002
413.256.4900
programs@yiddishbookcenter.org
https://www.yiddishbookcenter.org/