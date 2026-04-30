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Columbia-Greene Caregiver Forum

Columbia-Greene Caregiver Forum

The Columbia-Greene Caregiver Forum: Taking Care of Them, Taking Care of You will be held on Monday, May 18th, from 10AM to 2PM at Columbia-Greene Community College. This FREE full-day event at Columbia-Greene Community College will feature an array of presentations specifically tailored to the needs of family caregivers:

Learn about Caregiver initiatives
Meet your community resources & representatives
Hear the Caregiver story.... Taking Care of Them, Taking Care of You

Lunch will be provided, and caregivers will have an opportunity to ask questions and connect with others throughout the event. Free respite services for people living with dementia will be available for the duration of the conference - please note if you need respite when registering!

For more information, to register, or to inquire about transportation assistance, call 518-675-7211

Columbia-Greene Community College
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026

Event Supported By

Alzheimer's Association of NENY
518-675-7201
tlafountain@alz.org
https://www.alz.org/northeasternny
Columbia-Greene Community College
4400 ROUTE 23
Hudson , New York 12534
(518) 675-7215
sbastien@alz.org
https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2022/NY-NortheasternNewYork?fr_id=15765&amp;pg=entry