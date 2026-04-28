2026 Graduate Student Art Exhibitions

Join the University Art Museum and the Department of Art and Art History for the Receptions of the 2026 Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition at the University Art Museum and the 2026 M.A. Thesis Exhibition: Buried in Translation at Gallery 223 (Fine Arts Building).

Both exhibitions are on view April 30 – May 17, 2026

Free and open to the Public. Free parking is available during the receptions in the State Quad Student Parking Lot.

The 2026 Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition features work produced by candidates for the University at Albany Department of Art and Art History’s two-year, 60 credit hour program of intensive training and study in traditional and contemporary fine art practices. Spring 2026 Master of Fine Arts (M.F.A.) candidates: Yujeong Ahn, Kaitlyn Dembowski, Bonnie Kane, Ira Marcks, Aliyah J. Meléndez, Lily Morris, Joel Olzak, and Binbin Shi.

The 2026 M.A. Thesis Exhibition: Buried in Translation features work produced by candidates for the University at Albany Department of Art and Art History's one-year, 30 credit hour program which serves as a bridge for candidates to build a strong post-undergraduate portfolio. Spring 2026 Master of Arts (M.A.) candidates: Deena Houissa, Roarinbrook Smith, and Rachel Whitney.