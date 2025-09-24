Redford leaves behind a wealth of beloved films…and more

Robert Redford lived to the age of 89. A ripe old age, but his millions of dedicated fans will miss him. He was a screen legend.

In 1999, the American Film Institute formally defined that term. A screen legend “is an actor who meets one of two conditions.1. Had a significant screen presence in American feature-length film and made their screen debut in or before 1950. 2. Had a significant screen presence in American feature-length films but died after 1950, marking a completed body of work.

I don’t put too much into those definitions. Even while I worked at AFI for about a decade, I remained a free thinker.

Redford’s debut was on an episode of Maverick in 1960.The same year he played a Blu Jacket in Captain Brassbound’s Conversion, a TV movie. Remember the feature film Tall Story starring Jane Fonda and Tony Perkins? Redford played a basketball player. The next year, he appeared in an episode of Route 66.

By the end of the sixties, he starred in Barefoot in the Park (this time opposite Fonda), Downhill Racer, Tell Them Willie boy Is Here, and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Listing his starring roles from the seventies onward would take up the rest of this piece.

This afternoon I rewatched All the President’s Men. I was thinking that there would be plenty of relevance to today’s headlines in this film, and I was right. Sure. There are no computers nor cell phones... almost no Selectric typewriters.

Redford alongside Dustin Hoffman play Woodward and Bernstein, relatively novice Washington Post reporters who cracked the Watergate scandal that led to dishonest President Richard Nixon’s resignation. Their boss, Executive Editor Ben Bradlee, played by Jason Robards, sums up the importance of journalism in digging up political dirt. He tells his young reporters, “Half the country never heard of the word Watergate. Nothing’s riding on this except the First Amendment of the Constitution, freedom of the press, and maybe the future of the country.”

A powerful and relevant moment….

Redford helped to turn independent filmmaking in the United States from a struggle or an impossible dream for artists with little money or limited guidance into a reality. In 1981, he established the Sundance Film Institute. In 1984, he took over a failing film festival in Utah and turned it into the extraordinary Sundance Film Festival. He also was an activist.

Screen legends should not be defined by the years in which they worked in film. Screen legends continue to make lasting impressions onscreen, and, in the case of Robert Redford, offscreen as well. He will be missed.

Audrey Kupferberg is a film and video archivist and retired appraiser. She is lecturer emeritus and the former director of Film Studies at the University at Albany and co-authored several entertainment biographies with her late husband and creative partner, Rob Edelman.

