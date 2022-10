Canada’s election season is coming up with the first major shakeup being the election of a “Freedom Convoy” sympathizer as the head of the Conservatives. Pierre Poilievre is an MP from Greely, Ontario, and currently serves as the shadow minister for transportation. He espouses many Trump-like views with some diversions from the typical Trump message. He is someone who reaches out to the “left behinds” which is very similar to Mr. Trump, but he has apparently a more pragmatic view about attracting immigrants to Canada as they are a key labor source, and he has shied away from courting social conservatives like the Campaign Life Coalition, which is a Canadian based anti-abortion group. This creates a contrast to Mr. Trudeau, and given the coverage which the Freedom Convoy achieved, this may well tighten-up the race. So far, I have seen no polling, but I suspect that that will begin to happen in the next several weeks.

