Esports tournament returns to Albany

The largest Northeast collegiate esports event is coming to Albany for a third time.

Hudson Valley Gamer Con is returning to the Albany Capital Center. ECAC Commissioner Dan Coonan says collegiate esports athletes from around the country will compete March 19th and 20th.

"It's our esports in-person intercollegiate championship. We're gonna be running three games over the course of those two days: Overwatch, Rocket League and Super Smash,” Coonan said.

Coonan says there are some 140 schools in the conference and there will be public tournaments as well. The event first came to Albany in 2019.

Here's a LINK.