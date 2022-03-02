© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Capital Region News

Esports tournament returns to Albany

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published March 2, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST
EGAMES.png
HV Gamer Con
/

The largest Northeast collegiate esports event is coming to Albany for a third time.

Hudson Valley Gamer Con is returning to the Albany Capital Center. ECAC Commissioner Dan Coonan says collegiate esports athletes from around the country will compete March 19th and 20th.

"It's our esports in-person intercollegiate championship. We're gonna be running three games over the course of those two days: Overwatch, Rocket League and Super Smash,” Coonan said.

Coonan says there are some 140 schools in the conference and there will be public tournaments as well. The event first came to Albany in 2019.

Here's a LINK.

Capital Region News
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
See stories by Dave Lucas
Related Content
Load More