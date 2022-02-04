Albany man arrested on drug and gun charges

A man police characterize as a distributor of guns and drugs is off the streets of Albany.

Albany Police say 39-year-old Rickardo Smith was taken into custody Wednesday. Police search warrants were executed at two homes on the 100 block of North Allen Street between Lincoln Avenue and West Street. Inside, detectives recovered six loaded handguns, 400 grams of cocaine and hydrocodone pills, Oxycodone pills, OxyContin pills and ecstasy pills. They say three of the guns were reported stolen in South Carolina.

Police say search warrants executed at homes on Bradford Street and Judson Street turned up several rounds of ammunition and firearm supplies.

Smith faces a long list of gun and drug charges. He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.