WANC 103.9 FM and WAMK 90.9 FM are currently off the air due to weather conditions. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Capital Region News

Albany man arrested on drug and gun charges

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published February 4, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST
Weapons and drugs seized under police search warrants.
Albany Police Department
/
Weapons and drugs seized under police search warrants.

A man police characterize as a distributor of guns and drugs is off the streets of Albany.

Albany Police say 39-year-old Rickardo Smith was taken into custody Wednesday. Police search warrants were executed at two homes on the 100 block of North Allen Street between Lincoln Avenue and West Street. Inside, detectives recovered six loaded handguns, 400 grams of cocaine and hydrocodone pills, Oxycodone pills, OxyContin pills and ecstasy pills. They say three of the guns were reported stolen in South Carolina.

Police say search warrants executed at homes on Bradford Street and Judson Street turned up several rounds of ammunition and firearm supplies.

Smith faces a long list of gun and drug charges. He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
