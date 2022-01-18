© 2022
Prominent Albany attorney dead at 95

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published January 18, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST
A prominent Albany attorney and civil rights trailblazer has died.

According to the Capital District Black and Hispanic Bar Association, Peter Pryor was the first African American to graduate from Albany Law School since Reconstruction.

As an attorney, he was known for representing victims of discrimination and poor clients.

He took on the Democratic machine in voter and housing discrimination cases and founded the Albany Urban League. The Georgia native was 95.

In a statement, Mayor Kathy Sheehan said “Albany has lost a legend." No date has been set for his funeral.

