Capital Region News

Albany Common Council meetings have gone hybrid

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published December 22, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST
The Albany Common Council held its first "hybrid" meeting this week.
The Albany Common Council held its first "hybrid" meeting this week.

The Albany Common Council held its first "hybrid" meeting this week.

In-person council sessions now enable residents to appear in chambers virtually. Common Council President Corey Ellis says a new sound system and a new streaming website offer a best of both worlds solution.

"It continues to allow our citizens to be more connected to our council meetings," Ellis said. "And having the ability to be seen on screen now when they do the public comments is even better. We're looking forward to a new way of governing with the new technology."

Ellis adds councilors have an eye on the COVID pandemic should they need to return to all-virtual sessions in 2022.

"We are going to take the necessary cautions based off of the numbers and science and based off of leadership of our state and our local leaders," Ellis said.

This link will take you to the new Common Council meetings website.

Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
