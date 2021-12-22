Albany Common Council meetings have gone hybrid

The Albany Common Council held its first "hybrid" meeting this week.

In-person council sessions now enable residents to appear in chambers virtually. Common Council President Corey Ellis says a new sound system and a new streaming website offer a best of both worlds solution.

"It continues to allow our citizens to be more connected to our council meetings," Ellis said. "And having the ability to be seen on screen now when they do the public comments is even better. We're looking forward to a new way of governing with the new technology."

Ellis adds councilors have an eye on the COVID pandemic should they need to return to all-virtual sessions in 2022.

"We are going to take the necessary cautions based off of the numbers and science and based off of leadership of our state and our local leaders," Ellis said.

This link will take you to the new Common Council meetings website.

