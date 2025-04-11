Rogovoy Report 4/11/25

Musical duo Charming Disaster will perform their delightfully dark cabaret-folk at The Foundry in West Stockbridge, Mass., tonight at 7pm. The New York City-based duo is known for its playfully macabre music inspired by myth, magic, science, and the occult, channeling the macabre humor of Edward Gorey and Tim Burton, the murder ballads of the Americana tradition, and the dramatic flair of cabaret. (Fri, Apr 11)

Roots-music singer-songwriter Rees Shad will appear with his band, the Conversations, at the Dream Away Lodge in Becket, Mass., tonight at 8pm. Since his 1994 debut, Anderson, Ohio, Shad has been on a relentless quest to push the boundaries of musical storytelling, including a fearlessness that mines the darker sides of our existence. On his most recent album, Porcelain Angel, the roots-music singer-songwriter delivers story-songs in timeless country, folk, soul, and blues settings, with hints of Randy Newman. (Fri, Apr 11)

Upstate New York-based indie rockers Mercury Rev bring their unique, groundbreaking neo-psychedelia to the Assembly in Kingston, N.Y., tonight at 8pm, in the inaugural Hudson Line event, celebrating artists based in the Catskills and the Hudson Valley. Also on the bill is indie-folk singer-songwriter Hannah Cohen and indie-rockers Wild Pink. (Fri, Apr 11)

Singer-songwriter Daniel Kleederman brings his dreamy, psychedelic indie-rock to Tourists in North Adams, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm, as part of the Sing for Your Slumber series. The Western Mass. native’s experimental music often straddles two worlds: the bucolic, rural northeast and the frantic cosmopolitan centers that dot the American landscape. (Sat, Apr 12)

Also of note:

All-male vocal ensemble Chanticleer brings its blend of Renaissance music with classical, gospel, jazz, and popular music to the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., tonight at 8pm.

A string quartet featuring violinists Ala Jojatu and Sophie Wang, violist Mary Ferrillo, and cellist Will Chow – all members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra -- will perform works by Mozart and Weiner at the Linde Center at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., on Sunday at 3pm.

Wong Doe & Jones Duo perform works by Vivaldi, Rodrigo, Bruch, and Rachmaninoff in a free piano and cello concert presented by Saugerties Pro Musica at the Saugerties United Methodist Church in Saugerties, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm.

The Doric String Quartet will play works by Haydn, Berg, and Beethoven at Union College’s Memorial Chapel in Schenectady, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm, as part of the Capital Region Classical series.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

