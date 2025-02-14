Rogovoy Report 2/14/25

ZZ Top singer-guitarist Billy F Gibbons brings his signature, buzzsaw blues-rock sounds to the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm. The 75-year-old Gibbons formed ZZ Top in late 1969 and released ZZ Top’s First Album in early 1971. By the mid-1980s, the group’s music videos for hits including “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” and “Legs” garnered them mass exposure on MTV, and their signature appearance – bedecked with hats, sunglasses, and large beards – made them pop culture icons. (Sat, Feb 15)



Mary Fahl, formerly of chamber-pop group October Project, brings her alluring vocals to the Towne Crier in Beacon, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm. On a recent album, Fahl applies her distinctive contralto to a revelatory collection of rock and pop hits, including Electric Light Orchestra’s “Can’t Get It Out of My Head,” the Rolling Stones’ “Ruby Tuesday,” the Moody Blues’ “Tuesday Afternoon,” Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb,” and George Harrison’s “Beware of Darkness.” (Sat, Feb 15)

Jazz saxophonist Scott Robinson will perform ten numbers that were composed or made popular by ten different saxophonists on ten different-sized saxophones as part of Pittsfield’s annual 10x10 Upstreet Arts Festival at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Pittsfield, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30pm, in a presentation of Berkshires Jazz. Robinson, perhaps best known for his longtime work with the Maria Schneider Orchestra, has appeared on nearly 300 albums. For “10 by Sax,” Robinson has created a one-time program that will be performed with an all-star Berkshires Jazz trio of Benny “Fingers” Kohn on piano, John Suters on bass, and Conor Meehan on drums. (Sat, Feb 15)

Acclaimed baritone Philip Lima and pianist Noah Palmer team up for a performance of Schubert’s psychologically gripping song cycle, Winterreise, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lenox, Mass., on Sunday at 3pm. In Winterreise, Schubert paints a musical portrait of a romantic wanderer who, spurned by his lover, descends into despair and existential madness. (Sun, Feb 16)

Also of note:

Folk duo Goodnight Moonshine bring their rootsy original sounds – featuring “the evocative voice and songwriting of Molly Venter, with Eben Pariser’s adventurous guitar playing” -- to Studio 9 in North Adams, Mass., as part of the Railway Concerts series, tonight at 7:30pm.

Native Kansan Marilyn Maye performs a Valentine’s Day cabaret at Hudson Hall in Hudson, N.Y., tonight at 7pm. The 96-year-old artist began performing in the 1940s and enjoyed a long stint on TV’s The Tonight Show in the 1960s. Maye will be joined by Tedd Firth on piano, Tom Hubbard on bass, and Bryan Carter on drums.

Sam Cieri, lead singer of pop-rock band Nicotine Dolls, will perform a special acoustic fundraiser at Dewey Hall in Sheffield, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm.

New Jersey-bred indie rock band Real Estate brings its jangly, melodic, dream-pop sounds to the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm.

Singer and spoken-word artist Lydia Lunch teams up with bassist Tim Dahl and drummer Kevin Shea for an intimate evening of provocative musical poetry with a devilishly seductive backbeat of psycho-ambient soundscapes at Avalon Lounge in Catskill, N.Y., on Sunday at 8pm.

Singer-songwriter Tyler Ramsey brings his original folk-rock to Tourists in North Adams, Mass., on Sunday at 8pm.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

