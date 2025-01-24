Rogovoy Report 1/24/25

Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Ari Hest brings his catchy, pop-inflected original compositions to Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., tonight at 7:30pm. A road warrior who has shared stages with the likes of Martin Sexton, Suzanne Vega, and Ani DiFranco, Ari began writing, recording, and releasing a song every two weeks through his Patreon page in early 2022 and continues to do so through today. (Fri, Jan 24)

Folk-rock singer-songwriter Freedy Johnston brings his well-honed portraits of small-town life and characters in the Midwest to the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, N.Y., tonight at 8pm. Originally from Kinsley, Kansas, Freedy moved to New York in the 1980s and worked as an office temp for a few years before landing a deal with an indie record label. His second record was his breakthrough album, 1992’s Can You Fly. He then signed to Elektra Records and in 1994 worked with producer Butch Vig on his biggest record, This Perfect World, which featured the radio hit “Bad Reputation”, and earned him Rolling Stone’s Songwriter of the Year award for 1994. (Fri, Jan 24)

Writers and poets Dawn Lundy Martin, Anna Moschovakis, and Marianne Shaneen are featured in That Time of Year, a reading series at Spotty Dog Books in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm. Martin is an American poet and essayist who cofounded and directed the Center for African American Poetry and Poetics at the University of Pittsburgh. Greek-American author Moschovakis works with poetry and prose as a writer, editor, translator, publisher, teacher, and designer. Her most recent novel, An Earthquake Is a Shaking of the Surface of the Earth, was published in November 2024 by Soft Skull Press. Shaneen writes fiction, essays, and poetry. (Sat, Jan 25)

Roots-music supergroup Ollabelle brings its unique blend of country, folk, gospel, and soul music to Tourists in North Adams, Mass., on Monday at 8pm. Reuniting to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ollabelle’s first album are Glenn Patscha (Bonnie Raitt), Byron Isaacs (The Lumineers), Tony Leone (Little Feat), Fiona McBain (The Nine Seas), and Amy Helm, a solo artist whose father Levon Helm was the spiritual godfather of Ollabelle. (Mon, Jan 27)

Also of note:

Progressive jamgrass outfit Yonder Mountain String Band brings it fusion of American roots, bluegrass, indie-rock, and funky grooves to the Egg in Albany, N.Y., tonight at 8pm.

Peppe Voltarelli, a Calabrian singer, songwriter, actor, and writer, has been active since 1990 as the founding voice and leader of an Italian new folk band. He brings his dynamic sounds to Studio 9 in North Adams, Mass., on Saturday at 7pm.

The Orchestra Now will perform its sixth annual The Sound of Spring concert celebrating the Chinese New Year at Bard Fisher Center in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 3pm. The Orchestra Now will play multiple works by contemporary Chinese composers under the baton of conductor Jindong Cai.

Bobby Previte’s Quartet A performs at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, N.Y., on Sunday at 6pm.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

