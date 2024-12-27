Rogovoy Report 12/27/24

The seven-time Grammy Award-winning Paul Winter Consort will present their iconic Winter Solstice Celebration at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall tonight at 7:30pm. The Consort will include Paul Winter on soprano sax, along with cello, piano, bass, drums and vocals by Theresa Thomason. (Fri, Dec 27)

Grammy Award-winning reggae legends Black Uhuru bring their unique stew of reggae and Jamaican sounds to the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, N.Y., tonight at 8pm. With a career spanning decades, the band -- originally formed in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1972 -- is known for its signature blend of socially conscious lyrics, deep rhythms, and infectious energy. (Fri, Dec 27)

Folk-rock singer-songwriter Jeffrey Gaines brings his soulful vocals, pop melodicism, and sophisticated lyrics to the Colony in Woodstock, N.Y., tonight at 7pm. Gaines, whose eponymous debut album was released in 1992, appeals to fans of Peter Gabriel, Elvis Costello, and Sting. (Fri, Dec 27)

Early-music presenter Crescendo brings its Bach-Circle: Christmas Oratorios and Contemporary Female Voices Bringing Heaven to Earth program to St. James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., on Sunday at 4pm. The concert features festive Baroque holiday music for chorus, soloists, and orchestra, including Bach’s Christmas Oratorio. Soprano Paulina Francisco is a featured soloist. (Sun, Dec 29)

What do Aretha Franklin, Steely Dan, Tom Rush, Albert Ayler, Joe Cocker, Cat Stevens, Bette Midler, Hall & Oates, and Vulfpeck have in common? That would be ace drummer Bernard Purdie, who has performed or recorded with all of them, as well as dozens of other big names in R&B, soul, jazz, funk, and pop music. By one count Purdie has appeared on over 4,000 albums. Purdie brings his band to the Falcon in Marlboro, N.Y., on Sunday at 7pm. (Sun, Dec 29)

The Berkshire Bach Society continues its annual tradition of performing the Six ‘Brandenburg’ Concertos in concert across the region. Under the baton of artistic director Eugene Drucker, the Berkshire Bach Ensemble performs at the Academy of Music in Northampton, Mass., on Monday, December 30, at 7pm; at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Tuesday, December 31, at 6pm; and at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, N.Y., on Wednesday, January 1, at 3pm. (Mon, Dec 30; Tue, Dec 31; Wed, Jan 1)

And this Sunday, immediately following the 4:15pm screening of the new Bob Dylan “biopic” A Complete Unknown at Images Cinema in Williamstown, Mass., I will be on hand for a talkback and a Q&A. That should happen around 6:30pm. I hope to see you all there. (Sun, Dec 29)

