Rogovoy Report 12/20/24

Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo stars in “Come Out of the Cold: A Winter Cabaret,” at Bard Fisher Center in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., tonight at 7pm. Costanzo will be joined by the singers from Bard’s Graduate Vocal Arts Program and the Conservatory Piano Fellows in a program of festive, seasonal songs including “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, and “White Christmas.” (Fri, Dec 20)

Phil Kline’s Unsilent Night – a “mobile sound-sculpture” that has become a holiday cult classic – comes to Kingston, N.Y., tonight at 6pm. Now in its 32nd year, Unsilent Night was first performed in New York City’s Greenwich Village as a one-time, 45-minute composition. Since then, the pioneering work of public sound art – performed by whomever shows up with a boombox or amplified digital music player (such as a smartphone) – has grown into a beloved annual event performed in communities around the world during the winter holiday season. (Fri, Dec 20)Choreographer David Parker brings The Bang Group’s Nut/Cracked – Parker’s witty response to the traditional Nutcracker -- to Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, N.Y., for three performances: tonight at 8pm, Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm. In Nut/Cracked, Parker draws inspiration from across the dance spectrum, blending tap, ballet, disco, and even bubble wrap to create a unique performance that reimagines Tchaikovsky’s iconic score. (Fri, Dec 20; Sat, Dec 21; Sun, Dec 22)

Jazz singer, guitarist, and host of NPR’s “Radio Deluxe” John Pizzarelli brings his 17-piece big band to the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm, to perform his “Dear Mr. Sinatra” program. The concert includes songs written for Frank Sinatra, including “Witchcraft,” “Wee Small Hours” and “Ring a Ding Ding,” and salutes Sinatra’s collaboration with Antonio Carlos Jobim. Pizzarelli will also share anecdotes from when he warmed up crowds for the so-called Chairman of the Board on tour in 1993. (Sat, Dec 21)

Guitarist-composer Gary Lucas revives his band Gods and Monsters for a concert at the Colony in Woodstock, N.Y., on Sunday at 7pm. Now a psychedelic power trio, Lucas’s group features the propulsive bass guitar of Ernie Brooks (Modern Lovers, Arthur Russell) and drummer Calvin Weston (James “Blood” Ulmer, Lounge Lizards). Lucas -- who may be best known for co-writing and playing on Jeff Buckley’s Grace album -- has released over 50 acclaimed albums as a leader or co-leader to date and toured in over 40 countries worldwide since his days as a featured soloist and member of Captain Beefheart and the Magic Band. Sal Cataldi’s Spaghetti Eastern warms up the crowd for Lucas. (Sun, Dec 22)

Also of note:

The Paul Winter Consort brings its Winter Solstice Celebration to St. James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday for two shows at 3pm and 7pm.

Lessons & Carols in Kinderhook, featuring readings, congregational singing, and choral and organ music of the Christmas season, takes place at the Kinderhook Reformed Church in Kinderhook, N.Y., on Sunday at 4pm. The program, a presentation of Concerts in the Village, includes works by Rutter, Vaughan Williams, Mendelssohn, and others. Organ music includes works by Brahms, Reger, and Dupré. The postlude will be the Fantasy in G major of J. S. Bach.