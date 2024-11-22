Rogovoy Report 11/22/24

This week’s preview goes beyond this weekend and looks ahead at the next few weeks, during which time the Rogovoy Report will be on vacation. We’ll be back with a brand new report on Friday, December 13.

Lost Film brings its gauzy, melody-driven indie-pop to Dream Away Lodge in Becket, Mass., tonight at 8pm. Citing the guitar-pop and crossover appeal of Fountains of Wayne and the introspective layers of the American Analog Set as influences, Lost Film leader Jim Hewitt finds ways to weave in and out of lanes at varying speeds but always with the destination of a hook, in a style that recalls Yo La Tengo. Singer-songwriter Ciarra Fragale warms up the crowd for Lost Film. (Fri, Nov 22)

The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow’s 10 Year Anniversary Tour pulls into the Stationery Factory in Dalton, Mass., this Saturday at 7:30pm. The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow is a collaborative band that brings together five Massachusetts singer-songwriters in the vein of Americana, rock and folk music, including Tory Hanna, Billy Keane, Chris Merenda, Greg Daniel Smith and David Tanklefsky.

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams make their debut at the Linda, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio in Albany, N.Y., this Saturday at 8pm. The group’s Woodstock-tinged psychedelia has a hint of Southern rock and British folk combined with solid songwriting. The band is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album, A Good Thief Tips His Hat.

Natalia Bernal celebrates the release of her new album, En Diablada, in concert at the Stationery Factory in Dalton, Mass., on Saturday, November 30, at 7:30pm. Inspired by the rich cultural legacy and striking natural beauty of her native Chile, Bernal’s En Diablada fuses Andean and other South American folkloric traditions with elements of jazz, blues, and rock. (Sat, Nov 30)

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings bring their modern American folk and roots music to Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, N.Y., on Wednesday, November 27, at 7:30pm, and to UPAC in Kingston, N.Y., on Saturday, November 30, at 8pm. Welch and Rawlings are pillars of the modern acoustic music world. Their new album, Woodland Studios, inspired by life in East Nashville, features moody, alluring portraits and the duo’s trademark harmonies. (Wed, Nov 27; Sat, Nov 30)

The Toronto-based jazz vocalist Laura Anglade brings the Ben Rosenblum Trio to Spencertown Academy in Spencertown, N.Y., on Saturday, December 7 at 7:30pm, to perform her blend of vintage jazz from Broadway, the so-called Great American Songbook, and Tin Pan Alley, along with classic French chanson, including songs made famous by Edith Piaf, Michel Legrand, Charles Trenet, and others. (Sat, Dec 7)

Malian guitarist Habib Koite is joined by his band and percussionist Mama Kone to perform his unique blend of West African fusion melodies at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, N.Y., this Saturday at 8pm.

Monty Python meets Jean Paul Sartre in The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickens, and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord, a hilarious intellectual slugfest from the pen of Scott Carter, the former executive producer of Real Time with Bill Maher, running now at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, N.Y., now through Sunday, November 24.

Boston Early Music Festival presents Telemann’s Don Quichotte opera at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, N.Y., on Saturday, December 7, at 8pm.

