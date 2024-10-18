Rogovoy Report 10/18/24

The Philip Glass Ensemble performs Glass’s score to Koyaanisqatsi, produced and directed by Godfrey Reggio, live alongside a screening of the film, in the Hunter Center at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm. Reggio’s pioneering art film, without dialogue or narrative structure, is a unique and haunting look at the super-structure of modern life, integrating images, music, and ideas contrasting scenes from America’s natural and urban landscapes. Glass’s score is the perfect sonic equivalent to Reggio’s viewscape. (Sat, Oct 19)

The twice Emmy-nominated actor Walton Goggins -- who has recently been filming the much-anticipated third season of White Lotus -- will be honored by FilmColumbia – based at the Crandell Theatre in Chatham, N.Y. -- with screenings of many of his works. Goggins has acted in some 50 films and 49 TV series and is the star of the 2024 film The Uninvited, written and directed by his wife Nadia Conners. The festival will screen The Uninvited (Sat, Oct 19, 7:30pm), Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight (Sun, Oct 20, 11:30am) and the season finales of The Shield (FX) and The Righteous Gemstones (HBO) (Sun, Oct 20, 3pm). Goggins will take part in a Q&A on Sunday after the screenings. (Sat, Oct 19-Sun, Oct 20)

Composer-vocalist Steven Santoro brings his contemporary song cycle for string quartet and voice, here. gone., to the Foundry in West Stockbridge, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30pm. The songs, originally recorded with the Turtle Island Quartet and now played by Santoro’s own quartet, are loosely connected as a journey through life, love, and loss. (Sat, Oct 19)

Elliot Figg and Caitlyn Koester play Skeletons of the Opera, a concert of Baroque opera transcriptions for harpsichord, to conclude Berkshire Bach Society’s Harpsichord Festival at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Stockbridge, Mass., on Saturday at 4pm. Works include Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas and Handel’s Opera Overtures. (Sat, Oct 19)

Also of note:

Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser and Californian cellist Natalie Haas make the case for the natural affinities of their two instruments in Scottish dance music when they perform at the Stationery Factory in Dalton, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm. (Fri, Oct 18)

The China Now Chamber Orchestra and The Bard East/West Ensemble perform AI’s Variation: Opera of the Future -- a science fiction–themed drama for three voices and chamber orchestra -- at the Bard Fisher Center in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., tonight at 7pm.

A jazz quartet comprised of Matt Steckler, Yayoi Ikawa, Lonnie Plaxico, and Tony Lewis bring their Old Friends Beckoned / New Sounds Reckoned program to the Linda, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio, in Albany, N.Y., tonight at 8pm.

Former Bob Dylan sideman Rob Stoner will be at the Colony Cafe in Woodstock, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm.

At 86 years old and on the verge of retirement, legendary folksinger Tom Paxton brings his farewell tour to the GE Theatre at Proctors in Schenectady, N.Y., on Saturday at 7:30pm, in a presentation by the Eighth Step.

The Cantilena Chamber Choir kicks off its 21st season with a program of Coronation Music for Chorus and Brass featuring works by Handel, Holst, Purcell, and Andrew Lloyd Webber at Trinity Church in Lenox, Mass., on Sunday at 3pm.

The love triangle connecting Robert and Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms will be explored in seldom-heard works that highlight the musical cross-references and spiritual bond that united them in Drama and Melodrama: The Schumanns, at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Sunday at 4pm, in a concert presented by Close Encounters with Music.

The West Stockbridge Chamber Players Harvest Concert is an all-Mozart program at the West Stockbridge Old Town Hall in West Stockbridge, Mass., on Sunday at 4pm.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.