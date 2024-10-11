Rogovoy Report 10/10/24

Pink Martini will celebrate its 30th anniversary with its sixth appearance at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm. Featuring lead vocalist China Forbes plus a dozen musicians, Pink Martini performs songs in 22 languages, drawing inspiration from music from all over the world – crossing genres of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop. (Sat, Oct 12)

Neko Case headlines this year’s O+ Festival in Kingston, N.Y., running today through Sunday, featuring three days of music, art, wellness, and celebration, featuring 55-plus live bands, dozens of visual and performance art activations, film, and spoken word. The festival also features performances by Kate Pierson of the B-52’s, Beech Creeps (members of Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Guided By Voices), Rhett Miller of the Old 97’s, and Hannah Cohen. (Fri, Oct 11-Sun, Oct 13)

Singer-songwriter Melissa Ferrick bookends our region with performances at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., tonight at 8pm, and at Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm. To commemorate its 25th anniversary, Ferrick has re-recorded her critically acclaimed album Everything I Need. Boston-based alt-folk duo Sweet Petunia opens both shows. (Fri, Oct 11; Sat, Oct 12)

Early-music ensemble the Sebastians kick off the fall season of Capital Region Classical with a concert at Memorial Chapel at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm. The New York City-based group specializes in music of the Baroque and Classical eras, and will perform works by Bach, Pisendel, and Telemann. (Sun, Oct 13)

Also of note:

Hudson Valley-based indie-folk ensemble Camp Saint Helene brings its shimmering, ethereal sounds to Dream Away Lodge in Becket, Mass., tonight at 8pm.

The Stephane Wrembel Sextet brings its update of French-flavored swing-jazz to WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio The Linda in Albany, N.Y., tonight at 8pm.

Berkshire-based Misty Blues performs its blend of original and traditional blues with hints of jazz, soul, funk, and tent revival gospel at Spencertown Academy in Spencertown, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm.

Samirah Evans brings her tribute to the great jazz vocalist Billie Holiday to the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm.

Jazz saxophonist-songwriter-singer Grace Kelly brings her adaptations of classic and current movie themes for an orchestral setting to Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Mass., on Sunday at 7:30pm.

Grammy Award-winning group The Klezmatics bring their innovative blend of Old World klezmer with New World accents to The Falcon in Marlboro, N.Y., on Sunday at 7:30pm.

And finally, I will be reading from and signing copies of my new book, Within You Without You: Listening to George Harrison, at Spotty Dog Books in Hudson, N.Y., this Sunday, October 13, at 7pm

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

