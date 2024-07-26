Rogovoy Report 7/26/24

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams, Nerissa & Katryna Nields, Vance Gilbert, and country-rock pioneer Richie Furay -- a founding member of Buffalo Springfield, Poco, and Souther, Hillman & Furay -- headline the three-day Falcon Ridge Folk Festival at the Goshen Fairgrounds in Goshen, Conn., today through Sunday. Woodstock-based husband and wife Americana duo Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams will make their Falcon Ridge debut, and the festival closes Sunday with the fiery blue Irish fiddle of Eileen Ivers & the Brigideens. (Fri-Sun, Jul 26-28)

Drummer-composer Bobby Previte premieres “No Bells, No Whistles,” a concert for solo drum set, at Hudson Hall in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm. Previte will perform solo pieces for the modern drum set, which he describes as “a circle with the drummer as its fluid center, rooted within the architecture but sending out flares of sound beyond the physical boundary.” (Sat, Jul 27)

The first new American production in almost five decades of Giacomo Meyerbeer’s 19th century opera Le prophète, an all-too-topical grand opera in which religion, politics, and power collide, gets a rare staging at Bard Fisher Center in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., starting tonight with subsequent performances this Sunday; Wednesday, July 31; Friday, August 2; and Sunday, August 4. Le prophète (1849) explores the dark world of false prophets and mass hysteria. Addressing the dangers of mixing religion with politics, the rise of demagoguery, and the challenges faced by members of minority groups, like the German Jewish composer himself, the opera raises issues that continue to resonate today. (July 26, 28, 31; August 2, 4).

Also of note:

David Ives’s new play, Pamela Palmer, gets its world premiere run at Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, Mass., now through August 10. The play is said to “put a noir spin on an existential romance.”

William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors takes over Shakespeare & Company’s outdoor mainstage in Lenox, Mass., now through Sunday, August 18.

The world premiere of The Islanders by Carey Crim runs at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Mass., now through Sunday, August 25.

Night at the Speakeasy, an original production by Great Barrington Public Theater that transports audiences back in time to the Roaring Twenties, featuring Janelle Farias Sando, runs at Simon’s Rock College in Great Barrington, Mass., Thursdays through Sundays, now through August 11.

Hudson Valley singer-songwriter Kate Prascher brings her rootsy originals to Dream Away Lodge in Becket, Mass., tonight at 8pm.

Dynamic electroacoustic duo Arkai will preview their new album, Crossroads, at Adams Theater in Adams, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm and at the Foundry in West Stockbridge, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30.

Chris Cross Revelation, an eclectic jam-based outfit blending funk, Latin, reggae, and electronica into a genre-defying sound and featuring members of Conehead Buddha, performs at Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., tonight at 8pm.

The 29th annual Litchfield Jazz Festival at the Frederick Gunn School in Washington, Conn., runs today through Sunday, featuring performers including Ted Nash, Bill Charlap, Amina Figorova, and Alexa Tarantino, among others.

Aston Magna Music Festival presents Sonata, What Do You Want From Me?, featuring an ensemble playing works by Bertali, Buxtehude, van Wichel, Corelli, and others, at St. James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 6pm.

Pittsfield native Matt Cusson and James Taylor vocalist Arnold McCuller headline Sunset Soul at Bousquet Mountain in Pittsfield, Mass., on Saturday at 6pm.

Pianist Dan Tepfer brings his blend of jazz and classical sounds to the Stissing Center in Pine Plains, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm.

Pianist Richard Goode will perform Beethoven’s final sonatas at Cooperstown Summer Music Festival on Tuesday, July 30, at 7pm.

