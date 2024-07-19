Rogovoy Report 7/19/24

Justin Hayward, vocalist, lead guitarist, and composer for the Moody Blues, brings his Blue World Tour to the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., tonight at 8pm. Hayward and the Moody Blues, progenitors of so-called progressive rock, are known for such classic-rock hits as “Nights in White Satin,” “I Know You’re Out There Somewhere,” and “Tuesday Afternoon.” As a member of the Moody Blues, Hayward is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Fri, Jul 19)

Alt-rock innovator Beck and his band will join forces with the Boston Pops for an orchestral concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., on Tuesday at 7pm. Singer-songwriter Beck’s genre-defying blend of rock, soul, folk, pop, funk, hip-hop and psychedelia was so unprecedented when he burst on the scene in 1994 that the “alternative rock” category was practically coined just for him. On recent albums, he has explored using orchestral arrangements for background accompaniment. (Tue, Jul 23)

Singer-songwriter Regina Spektor brings her original folk-pop songs to the Egg in Albany, N.Y., on Wednesday, July 24, at 8pm. Born in Moscow and raised in the Bronx, Spektor combines her powerful, classically trained piano playing, her vocal dynamism, and her gift for haunting melodies and literate lyrics with a brilliant sense of humor, making her a dazzling songwriter and performer. You might know Spektor from “You’ve Got Time,” her theme song to the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. (Wed, Jul 24)

Politically charged English singer-songwriter Billy Bragg brings his Roaring Forty USA Tour – marking the fortieth anniversary of his debut album -- to Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, N.Y., tonight at 8pm.

Rizo brings her funky, soulful cabaret act, which ranges from Edith Piaf-like chanteuse to Freddie Mercury-like rock bombast, to the Ancram Center for the Arts in Ancramdale, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm.

Aston Magna presents its Side-By-Side-By-Side program, featuring music by Schubert and Chopin performed by three pianists, at St. James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 6pm.

Folk-rock singer-songwriter and humorist Loudon Wainwright III performs at the Colony Cafe in Woodstock, N.Y., on Saturday at 6pm.

Psychedelic Americana ensemble The Slambovian Circus of Dreams -- whose stated influences include Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Pink Floyd’s Syd Barrett, Tom Petty, and the Waterboys -- performs a free concert at the Athens Cultural Center in Athens, N.Y., on Saturday at 5pm.

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams headline an all-day roots-music festival featuring Hot Tuna, Jackie Greene, Secret Sisters, and Connor Kennedy, with special guests Cindy Cashdollar, Jim Weider, and Brian Mitchell, at Arrowood Farms in Accord, N.Y., on Saturday from 2pm to 9:30pm.

King Django brings his unique blend of ska, rocksteady, reggae, dub, R&B, and soul -- with hints of jazz, swing, klezmer, punk, hip-hop, and electronica -- to Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Mass., on Sunday at 8pm.

Sam Sadigursky brings his Solomon Diaries to the Hurleyville Performing Arts Centre in Hurleyville, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm. Clarinetist Sadigursky, a member of the Philip Glass Ensemble, will be joined by Nathan Koci on accordion to perform his music inspired by the Borscht Belt that blends klezmer, jazz, American folk, and Middle Eastern rhythms. The concert is part of an all-afternoon Happening in Hurleyville, commemorating the dedication of a historic marker paying tribute to Hurleyville’s Borscht Belt era, including the legendary Mel Brooks, who began his comedic career at age 14 at Hurleyville’s Butler Lodge.

The acclaimed Miró Quartet will perform a program of works by Debussy, Ginastera, and Beethoven at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, N.Y., on Sunday at 4pm. (Sun, Jul 21)

William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors takes over Shakespeare & Company’s outdoor mainstage in Lenox, Mass., today through Sunday, August 18.

The Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Mass., concludes its July Outdoor Concert Series with a performance by Lakou Mizik, a multigenerational collective of Haitian musicians, in a free concert on Wednesday, July 24, at 6pm, at the Clark’s Reflecting Pool Lawn.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

