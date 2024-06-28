Rogovoy Report 6/28/24

Whether he is conducting his own symphony at Carnegie Hall, collaborating with the likes of Lana Del Rey, Stevie Wonder, Willie Nelson, or Roy Hargrove in the recording studio, writing for and appearing on TV programs or leading a late-night talk show band, in any number of musical styles, including jazz, hip-hop, pop, and classical, five-time Grammy Award winner Jon Batiste is the very incarnation of American music. He brings his eclectic blend to the Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., tonight at 7pm. (Fri, Jun 28)

The biennial Solid Sound Festival, starring and curated by indie-rock avatars Wilco, kicks off at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Mass., today and runs through Sunday. In addition to the headliners, who will perform several times as Wilco as well as in the band members’ offshoot groups, including Autumn Defense, Mikael Jorgensen, Saccata Quartet (featuring guitarist Nels Cline and drummer Glenn Kotche), and Jeff Tweedy, musical guests include Jason Isbell, Nick Lowe, Iris Dement, Young Fresh Fellows, Miracle Legion, and Sylvan Esso. One band I am especially looking forward to checking out on Saturday is Dry Cleaning, a post-punk guitar band from South London, fronted by spoken-word vocalist Florence Shaw. Shaw’s heavily accented deadpan vocals float above the group’s stinging guitar lines that recalls any number of post-punk groups, including Sonic Youth, the Feelies, Television, and Joy Division. (Fri-Sun, Jun 28-30)

Cordelia’s Dad frontman Tim Eriksen headlines the second annual eclectic, rootsy Down County Jump Music Festival at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Mass., taking place today through Saturday. Music includes swamp pop, ragtime, Hawaiian, New Orleans jazz and R&B, gospel, old-time folk, and a whole lot more. (Fri-Sat, Jun 28-29)

Steve Forbert burst out of Greenwich Village folk clubs and downtown punk clubs to national fame in 1979 with his Top 20 hit, “Romeo’s Tune,” years before anyone described the kind of music he writes and plays as Americana or roots-rock. Nevertheless, Forbert has consistently produced story-songs and portraits for over four decades, and his live performances are the stuff of legend. Catch him at the Egremont Barn in South Egremont, Mass., tonight at 7pm. (Fri, Jun 28)

Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Ari Hest brings his rich, expressive voice and virtuosity on guitar and piano to Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., tonight at 8pm. (Fri, Jun 28)

Urban Bush Women celebrates its 40th anniversary with Scat!, a new dance-driven jazz club spectacular to the Bard Fisher Center in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., tonight through Sunday. (Fri-Sun, Jun 28-30)

Also of note:

The Rhythm Future Quartet brings its jazzy sounds featuring guitar and violin and influenced by the Hot Club of France to the Foundry in West Stockbridge, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm.

Banjo innovator Tony Trischka brings Earl Jam, his tribute to the legendary Earl Scruggs, to the Guthrie Center in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm.

Thirteen-time Grammy Award nominee Bruce Hornsby brings his group, the Noisemakers, to UPAC in Kingston, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm.

Seventeen-time Grammy Award nominee Fred Hersch, an acclaimed and influential jazz pianist and composer, brings his trio to Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm.

Kaha:wi Dance Theatre brings its program The Mush Hole, inspired by the devastating residential school experience at Six Nations Reserve, to the University of Albany Performing Arts Center on Saturday at 7:30pm.

Jacques Schwarz-Bart and Band bring their French Caribbean sounds to the Clark in Williamstown, Mass., on Wednesday, July 3, at 6pm, in a free concert on the Clark’s Reflecting Pool Lawn.

Fortepianist Daniel Adam Maltz performs piano works by Haydn and Mozart on a period instrument at Ventfort Hall in Lenox, Mass., on Wednesday, July 3, and Thursday, July 4, at 5pm.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.