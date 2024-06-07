Rogovoy Report 6/7/24

Grammy Award-nominated cellist Seth Parker Woods joins the Next Festival of Emerging Artists for a program featuring three world premieres commissioned by the Festival and two other exciting works of 21st-century music at PS21 in Chatham, N.Y., tonight at 7:30pm. Woods has established his reputation as a versatile artist and innovator across multiple genres, having collaborated and worked with musicians and composers including Louis Andriessen, Elliott Carter, Peter Gabriel, Sting, Lou Reed, Shirley Bassey, and Rachael Yamagata. (Fri, Jun 7)

Dancer, poet, and choreographer Ian Spencer Bell will reconstruct Isadora Duncan’s famous solo The Many Faces of Love with live music by classical pianist Lauren Aloia in the historic gardens at Chesterwood in Stockbridge, Mass., on Saturday at 5:30pm. Bell began working on the project two years ago as a dancer-in-residence at Chesterwood, when he learned that sculptor Daniel Chester French and Isadora Duncan not only knew each other but also that Duncan had danced for French in his Studio Garden during the summer of 1898. (Sat, Jun 8)

Israeli oboist Roni Gal-Ed will join clarinetist Eli Eban, bassoonist Gili Sharett, horn player Liri Ronen, and pianist Gili Melamed-Lev for a program called Winds of Change, featuring works by Mozart, Silver, Beethoven, and others, at the Tydeman Farm in Germantown, N.Y., on Saturday at 4pm. (Sat, Jun 8)

Italian-German-French singer-actress Sabina Sciubba, perhaps best known as frontwoman of the Grammy Award-nominated electronica band Brazilian Girls, brings her eclectic, cosmopolitan sounds betraying her global, multilingual background and approach to Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Mass., on Sunday at 8pm. (Sun, Jun 9)

Pianist Max Levinson headlines Great Piano Quintets, a program featuring works by Dvořák and Brahms, at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Sunday at 4pm, as part of the Close Encounters with Music chamber series. (Sun, Jun 9)

Noise-rock avatar Kim Gordon -- best known as a founding member of the seminal post-punk group Sonic Youth, for which she wrote and sang one of their best-known songs, “Kool Thing” -- brings her latest project, The Collective, to Basilica Hudson in Hudson, N.Y., next Wednesday, June 12, at 7pm. (Wed, Jun 12)



Also of note:

Writer-comedian Alison Larkin previews her latest one-woman show, Grief … A Comedy, before embarking on a world tour kicking off at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Mass., tonight through Sunday, June 9.

The Tiny Glass Tavern ensemble brings its eclectic mix of early, folk, pop and new music to the Adams Theater in Adams, Mass., tonight at 7pm. The ensemble’s repertoire includes arrangements of works by Monteverdi, Connie Converse, Paul Holmes Morton, Fiona Gillespie, Adam Simon, and Florence Price.

Cellist Nicholas Canellakis and pianist Michael Stephen Brown will perform works by Clara Schumann, Debussy, Grieg, Lukas Foss and Camille Saint-Saëns with a dusting of their own works and lively arrangements of Bulgarian folk music in Ancramdale, N.Y., on Saturday at 3pm, as part of Clarion Concerts Spring Gala.



The three-day More Than a Feeling Comedy Fest takes place at Upstate Films’ Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, N.Y., tonight through Sunday, June 9, featuring all kinds of comedy, including standup, sketch, variety, solo shows, improv, and more.

Namoli Brennet brings musical settings of poems by the likes of Sappho, A.E. Housman, e.e. Cummings, and Emily Dickinson to the Foundry in West Stockbridge, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30pm.

Music for Baroque violin and harpsichord will be on tap when Berkshire Bach Society brings its program A Baroque Spring Posy to Simon’s Rock College in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 4pm.

Guitarist Chris Forsyth brings his latest project, Basic -- inspired by the aesthetics of American guitarist Robert Quine and the Fred Maher record of the same name -- to the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Mass., on Sunday at 5pm.

Broadway singer Joshua Henry performs songs from classic musicals at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Mass., on Sunday and Monday at 8pm.

