Rogovoy Report 4/12/24

Habbina Habbina, led by guitarist Amit Peled, brings its signature style of Mediterranean surf music to Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., tonight at 8pm. The trio takes its inspiration from Egyptian pop, Greek tunes as well as all sorts of retro-Mediterranean-hits, Dick Dale surf guitar, James Bond soundtracks, Umm Kulthum, Aris San and many others. (Fri, Apr 12)

Spring Awakening, a program of German and English art songs, operatic arias, and duets, will take place at First Congregational Church in Stockbridge, Mass., on Saturday at 4pm, as part of the Music on Main series. The program will include works by H. Leslie Adams, Clara Schumann, and Peter Frost, performed by soprano Emily Kate Gentile, tenor Bernard Holcomb, and pianist Hui-Mei Lin. (Sat, Apr 13)

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Leyla McCalla brings her multicultural mix of musical styles to the Egg in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday at 7:30pm. A founding member of Our Native Daughters (with Rhiannon Giddens, Amythyst Kiah and Allison Russell) and a former member of the Grammy Award-winning Black string band the Carolina Chocolate Drops, McCalla applies her mastery of the cello, tenor banjo and guitar to songs evincing world-music influences, including various forms of Afro-diasporic music, drawing from Afrobeat, Ethiopian modalities, Brazilian Tropicalismo, and American folk and blues. (Sat, Apr 13)

“Rhapsody in Blue,” George Gershwin’s groundbreaking classical-jazz fusion, will be the centerpiece of Something Borrowed, Something Blue – Cross-Cultural Synergy, a program also featuring works by Haydn, Ravel, Bruch, Debussy, and Piazzolla, at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Sunday at 4pm, in a presentation of Close Encounters With Music. Performers include pianist Michael Chertock, violinist Itamar Zorman, and cellist Yehuda Hanani, in a program blending jazz, Argentine tango, Jewish liturgy, waltz, and Cuban Habanera. (Sun, Apr 14)

Indie-rock singer-songwriter Lael Neale brings her minimalist stylings to Avalon in Catskill, N.Y., on Sunday at 8pm, on a bill that also includes Camp Saint Helene and Andrew Victor. Lael Neale’s intimate sounds recall the likes of Velvet Underground and Yo La Tengo, with an emphasis on drones, a hint of girl-group harmonies, and a sense of whimsy reminiscent of Sparks. (Sun, Apr 14)

Also of note:

Hudson Valley-based Pocket Merchant brings its blend of jazz fusion and funk grooves to the Foundry in West Stockbridge, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm.

Innovative guitarist Gary Lucas brings his mix of roots, rock, jazz, classical, and avant-garde stylings to the Colony Cafe in Woodstock, N.Y., tonight at 7pm.

Singer-songwriter Jeffrey Gaines brings his soulful, introspective lyrics and catchy, upbeat melodies to the Falcon in Marlboro, N.Y., tonight at 7:30pm.

Peter Sykes plays the Roosevelt Organ at the First Congregational Church in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 4pm, in a program of works by Bach, Mendelssohn, and Buxtehude, presented by Berkshire Bach.

20-time Grammy Award-winning guitarist and composer Pat Metheny brings his signature style of contemporary jazz to the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., in a solo concert on Saturday at 8pm.

The Tennessee Williams classic The Glass Menagerie returns to Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, N.Y., for the second weekend of a two-weekend run, running tonight and Saturday.

Old Crow Medicine Show brings its blend of Americana and roots music to UPAC in Kingston, N.Y., on Sunday at 7pm.

And the Hudson Valley-based world music band Rozsa brings its blend of Eastern European-based sounds to Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, N.Y., on Tuesday, April 16, at 8pm.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

