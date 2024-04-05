Rogovoy Report 4/5/24

Woodstock, N.Y.-native Simi Stone will be joined by guitarist Jack Petruzelli and Friends at the Local in Saugerties, N.Y., tonight at 7pm, to perform her patented style of original music she calls “Mountain Motown” -- an infectious, soulful blend of rootsy singer-songwriter music with a heavy dose of R&B. Stone is a multitalented artist with a background in classical violin, ballet, and various musical genres, including Afro-punk and dance music. Stone is also an accomplished visual artist. Simi frequently collaborates with Natalie Merchant and tours with the New Pornographers. In addition to Petruzzelli, Stone’s band will include pianist Will Bryant and superstar rock drummer Zack Alford (Bowie, Springsteen, B-52s). (Fri, Apr 5)

Grammy Award-winning composer and percussionist Antonio Sanchez will accompany a screening of the Academy Award-winning film Birdman performing his Grammy Award-winning score in the Hunter Center at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm. Following 18 years and nine albums as one of the most revered collaborators with guitarist/composer Pat Metheny, Sanchez also has recorded and performed with the likes of Chick Corea, Gary Burton, Michael Brecker, and Charlie Haden. (Sat, Apr 6)

The Shanghai Quartet will perform works by Haydn, Grieg, and Zhou Long at Hudson Hall in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm, in a presentation of Clarion Concerts. The Shanghai’s elegant style, impressive technique, and emotional breadth allows the quartet to move seamlessly between masterpieces of Western music, traditional Chinese folk music, and cutting-edge contemporary works. The event will honor Eugenia Zukerman, flutist and outgoing artistic director of Clarion Concerts. (Sat, Apr 6)

Guitarist Richard Lloyd, one of the two founding guitarists of the immeasurably influential downtown New York City rock band Television (the other being the late Tom Verlaine), brings his incendiary style incorporating threads of psychedelia, jazz exotica, power pop, hard rock, Middle Eastern modalities, and more to Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., tonight at 7pm. (Thu, Apr 4; Fri, Apr 5)

The Orchestra Now performs a spring-themed concert, featuring Egon Wellesz’s expressionistic Dawn of Spring, Stravinsky’s revolutionary Rite of Spring, and Beethoven’s lush and inviting Pastoral Sixth Symphony, at the Bard Fisher Center in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm, and on Sunday at 2pm. (Sat, Apr 6; Sun, Apr 7)

Also of note:

Tennessee William’s classic The Glass Menagerie returns to Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, N.Y., for a two-weekend run this weekend and next.

Berkshire cellist Ivan Trabka performs works by Zoltán Kodály and J.S. Bach at the Foundry in West Stockbridge, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm.

Michael Benedict Jazz Vibes brings its blend of original compositions, jazz standards, and bossa nova to the Hudson Area Library in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at noon.

Hudson Valley-based What? brings its fusion of funk, R&B, and improvisational jams to Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm.

Violinist Anthony Bracewell, pianist Gili Melamed-Lev, and cellist Julian Muller will play works by Piazzolla, Saint Saëns, Bach, Arvo Pärt, and Mendelssohn at the Spencertown Academy Arts Center in Spencertown, N.Y., in a concert to benefit Operation Unite on Saturday at 3pm.

Pianists Mitsuko Uchida and Jonathan Biss take the stage together in a program of four-hand piano masterworks by Schubert at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm, in a concert presented by Capitol Region Classical.

Colin Hay returns to the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, N.Y., next Wednesday, April 10, at 7:30pm. Hay is widely known as the frontman of Australian New Wave band Men At Work with multi-platinum hits that include “Down Under,” “Who Can It Be Now,” and “Overkill.”

Comedian Tom Papa holds forth at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., next Thursday, April 11, at 8pm.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.