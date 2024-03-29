Rogovoy Report 3/29/24

Kingston-based multi-instrumentalist and folk-pop singer-songwriter Francesca Hoffman and Hudson-based dream-pop singer-songwriter Stephen Bluhm showcase their homegrown sounds at Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., tonight at 7pm. A classically trained flutist and self-taught guitarist, ukulele player, and percussionist, Hoffman primarily writes songs about love and relationships. Dreamy vocalist Bluhm warms up the crowd for Hoffman, previewing songs from his forthcoming chamber-pop album, Out of the Nowhere. Into the Here. (Fri, Mar 29)

Singer-songwriter, author, and all-around Renaissance man Robert Burke Warren will present his Big Birthday Shindig: An Evening of Songs, Stories, and Celebration at The Local in Saugerties, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm. The Hudson Valley-based Warren will perform a blend of original songs and select covers and sharing stories from his eclectic, colorful life and career, which has seen him work with RuPaul, collaborate with Rosanne Cash, tour with rockabilly queen Wanda Jackson, and play the lead role in the stage musical Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. While Warren will mostly perform solo, he will be joined on a few tunes by pianist Dennis Yerry. The event also promises “surprises and special guests.” (Sat, Mar 30)

Bessie Award-winning choreographer Kyle Marshall shares excerpts of his latest work in development, Femenine, at Kaatsbaan in Tivoli, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm. The new piece is set to a recording of Julius Eastman’s minimalist composition Femenine (1974), which includes woodwinds, marimba, voice, vibraphone, piano, bass, and bells. (Sat, Mar 30)

A program of chamber music for clarinet, strings, and piano will feature first performances of works by Berkshire County composers Alice Spatz and Larry Wallach in Kellogg Music Center at Simon’s Rock College in Great Barrington, Mass., as part of the South Berkshire Concert Series, on Sunday at 3pm. To a Child Dancing in the Wind by Alice Spatz is inspired by the poem of the same title by William Butler Yeats, whose lines are read at the start of each movement. Klezmer-ish by Larry Wallach offers personal impressions of this folk-and-jazz form of Jewish music and features a virtuosic role for clarinetist Sangwon Lee. Two classics of earlier 20th century music by Darius Milhaud and Charles Ives round out the program. (Sun, Mar 31)

Bobby Grossman arrived on the New York scene in the mid-seventies with a BFA from the Rhode Island School of Design. Grossman lived and worked from the Chelsea hotel, photographing the scenes at the Chelsea, at Warhol’s Factory, and C.B.G.B.’s, where his camera captured the likes of Blondie, David Byrne, Andy Warhol, Fab5Freddie, Iggy Pop, David Bowie, the Ramones, and Jean Michel Basquiat. The exhibition Low Fidelity featuring his images are on display at Time and Space in Hudson, N.Y., today through Sunday. (Now-Mar 31)



Also of note:

Prog-rock keyboardist Rick Wakeman brings what he is calling his “Final Solo Tour” to the Egg in Albany, N.Y., tonight at 8pm, promising to perform highlights from his solo albums and his work with the band Yes. The concert will include a brand-new piece of music, Yessonata, a 30-minute instrumental work featuring Yes themes and melodies woven into sonata form.

Folk-rock singer-songwriter Johnny Irion entertains with old classics and original tunes at Spencertown Academy in Spencertown, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm.

Guitarists GE Smith, Larry Campbell, and Jim Weider will face off at Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm, for Masters of the Telecaster, a celebration of the electric guitar and their individual and collective virtuosity. Smith and Campbell both toured with Bob Dylan for years, and Weider played with the Dylan-adjacent, post-Last Waltz iteration of the Band. Expect to hear music by Roy Buchanan, Little Richard, Sam Cooke, Steve Winwood, Bo Diddley, The Rolling Stones and others.

And the Ébène Quartet performs works by Mozart, Bartók, and Grieg at Albany’s Massry Center on Thursday, April 4, at 7:30pm, in a concert presented by Capital Region Classical.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

