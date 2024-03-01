Rogovoy Report 3/1/24

Nicholas Brooke brings his latest experimental theater piece, Ten Transcendental Etudes, to the Hunter Center at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Mass., tonight at 8pm and again on Saturday at 8pm, for a work-in-progress showing. Ten Transcendental Etudes is an evening-length piece for six performers that melds sampling, sound design, and physical theater, and looks at how songs dominate how we talk about each other. (Fri-Sat, Mar 1-2)

Philadelphia-based performance artist Miryam Coppersmith brings Mirele Lernt Zich Yiddish (Mirele Learns Yiddish), her solo, semi-improvised dance/theater piece, to Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, N.Y., for three performances, tonight through Sunday, kicking off Bridge Street’s annual Solofest. Mirele uses interaction with the audience, dancing, song, and puppetry as Miryam attempts to reclaim a small bit of her Jewish heritage, struggling to learn a language that persecution and assimilation squeezed out of Ashkenazi Jewry in the first place. The Saturday night program is immediately followed by a klezmer dance party featuring legendary klezmer clarinetist Margot Leverett. (Fri-Sun, Mar 1-3)

Ballet Hispánico brings its celebration of Latine and Hispanic dance culture to the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., for two shows on Saturday at 3pm and 8pm. Ballet Hispánico is the largest Latine/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States, breaking down stereotypes and celebrating the beauty and diversity of Hispanic cultures through dance. (Sat, Mar 2)

Trumpeter-composer Sean Jones brings his jazz quartet to Hudson Hall in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm. A former member of the SFJAZZ Collective and first-chair trumpeter of Wynton Marsalis’s Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Jones is a musical chameleon who draws from a rich history of musical influences. Jones has been prominently featured in recordings and performances with many major figures in jazz, including Illinois Jacquet, Jimmy Heath, Nancy Wilson, Dianne Reeves, and Marcus Miller. (Sat, Mar 2)

ZviDance brings excerpts of its newest evening-length work, The Field – set to premiere in New York City in two weeks – to the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, N.Y., next Thursday, March 7, at 6pm. Artistic director/choreographer Zvi Gotheiner, in collaboration with seven dancers, composer Scott Killian, and lighting designer Mark London, created the new piece, which aims to “continue and deepen Gotheiner’s thematic exploration of the collisions between humanity and nature.” (Thu, Mar 7)



Also of note:

Aztec Two-Step 2.0 with Rex Fowler & Friends is at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., tonight at 8pm.

Political satirist and TV talk-show host Jon Stewart is at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., for two shows tonight and Saturday, both nights at 7:30pm.

The Helm Family Midnight Ramble featuring Pieta Brown is at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm.

James Felice and Belle-Skinner perform at Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm.

Joan Baez will attend a special screening of the new documentary, Joan Baez: I Am a Noise, at the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 4pm.

The Crescendo music series features solo violin music of Bach and Paganini performed by Edson Scheid at Trinity Church in Lakeville, Conn., on Saturday at 4pm, and at St. James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., on Sunday at 4pm.

The Orchestra Now featuring Yilin Li performs Schumann’s Piano Concerto at Simon’s Rock College in Great Barrington, Mass., on Sunday at 3pm. Also on the program is the world premiere of Species of Motion by retiring music department chair Larry Wallach.

The Taj Mahal Quartet and Sona Jobarteh, the world’s first female professional kora virtuoso, are at the Egg in Albany, N.Y., next Thursday, March 7, at 7:30pm.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

