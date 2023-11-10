Rogovoy Report 11/10/23

Jim Messina, whose musical legacy spans five decades and three supergroups – Buffalo Springfield, Poco, and Loggins & Messina -- performs a career retrospective featuring classics such as “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” “Angry Eyes,” “Kind Woman,” and “You Better Think Twice” at The Egg in Albany, N.Y., tonight at 7:30pm. Messina’s musical career is a testament both to being versatile and being in the right place at the right time. While acting as producer and audio engineer for Buffalo Springfield, Messina ultimately joined the band as its bass player. When the group broke up in 1968, Messina and fellow bandmate Richie Furay formed Poco, which helped usher in the new genre of country-rock. After three successful albums, Jim was ready for a change and left to return to his passion for producing music, signing as an independent producer with Columbia Records, which assigned Messina to work with an unknown singer-songwriter named Kenny Loggins. While helping Loggins get ready for a record and touring, the two discovered that they worked well together, and Jim agreed to sit in on Kenny’s first album, which was titled Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina Sittin’ In, launching one of the most successful duos of the 1970s and all time. (Fri, Nov 10)

Mexican jazz and psychedelic music group Troker perform their new score to the classic Mexican silent film El automóvil gris, at MASS MoCA in North Adams on Saturday at 8pm. The film revolves around one of the most famous historical criminal gangs in the country. Troker’s intriguing, adventurous live score emphasizes the intertwined elements among detectives and thieves, who act as protagonists and antagonists at the same time. Troker, which blends keyboards, turntables, saxophones, trumpets, and drums to create their distinctive sound, will also be performing at the Local in Saugerties, N.Y., on Sunday at 7pm. (Sat, Nov 11; Sun, Nov 12)

Also of note:

Los Angeles-based dance ensemble Bodytraffic brings its entertaining blend of contemporary dance to the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., tonight at 8pm and again on Saturday, 3pm.

Regional folk superstars Sarah Lee Guthrie and the Mammals perform at Colony Cafe in Woodstock, N.Y., tonight at 8pm, and again at the Egremont Barn in South Egremont, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30.

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine performs Sergei Prokofiev’s Cinderella at UPAC in Kingston, N.Y. tonight at 7:30pm.

David Alan Miller leads the Albany Symphony Orchestra in a concert of works including the Blue Danube Waltzes by Strauss, Michael Daugherty’s Last Dance at the Surf, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 3, “Polish,” at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, N.Y. on Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm.

Singer-songwriter-guitarist Cheryl Wheeler brings her music and antic sense of humor to the 8th Step at Proctors in Schenectady, N.Y. on Saturday at 7:30pm.

Frederick Haas and Andrew Appel play music for two harpsichords at Won Dharma Center in Claverack, N.Y. on Saturday at 2:30pm.

Elliot Figg and Caitlyn Koester play Baroque works in Berkshire Bach’s Harpsichord Festival at Simon’s Rock College in Great Barrington, Mass. on Sunday at 4pm.

Greg Farley, Philip Goth, John Medeski, and Laura Zarougian and Little Tree play a Benefit for Summit Lake at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, N.Y. on Sunday at 7pm.

Canadian alt-country group Great Lake Swimmers brings its moody, dreamy blend of folk-rock to WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio the Linda in Albany on Monday at 8pm.

And finally, Comedian Pete Davidson performs at UPAC in Kingston, N.Y. next Wednesday, Nov 15, at 7:30pm.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

