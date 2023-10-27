Rogovoy Report 10/27/23

Visionary stage director R.B. Schlather brings Rodelinda, the first in an ambitious, multi-year series of operas by G.F. Handel, to Hudson Hall, with performances tonight through Sunday. Commissioned by Hudson Hall, the production features a stellar cast and a re-orchestration performed by early music group Ruckus. In Rodelinda, a woman’s husband is missing, and maybe dead. Her life as she knew it has disappeared. Villains invade her home, seeking to profit from her loss. To their surprise, she heroically overcomes her grief and defends her child and her home. After her husband’s dramatic reappearance, the evildoers are expelled, and marital order is restored. All’s well that ends well. (Fri-Sun, Oct 27-29)

Violinist Miranda Cuckson and pianist Blair McMillen, two internationally celebrated young artists noted for their innate expressivity, musical dexterity, and boundlessly evident love for music and live performance, return to PS21 in Chatham, N.Y., tonight at 7pm, with a program that includes works by Janacek, Beethoven, Prokofiev, and Ross Lee Finney. (Fri, Oct 27)

New York indie-pop collective Michelle brings its jazzy melodies and R&B-influenced vocal to the Hunter Center at MASS MoCA in North Adams on Saturday at 8pm. Michelle makes slick dream-pop with beats derived from the pounding of the city streets. Think of a more relaxed version of alt-rap group Luscious Jackson crossed with 1990s vocal group-style harmonies. (Sat, Oct 28)

In a program called Uncommon Connections , the Bard Conservatory Orchestra under the direction of Leon Botstein performs Joan Tower’s Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman and Duke Ellington’s New World a-Comin’, featuring jazz pianist Marcus Roberts with members of his jazz ensemble, plus Béla Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra and Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring, in the Fisher Center at Bard College on Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm.

Ghanaian artist Jojo Abot makes her Berkshires debut at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Mass., on Sunday at 7pm. Born in Ghana and currently residing in Los Angeles, Jojo Abot is an interdisciplinary healer exploring evolving themes of spirituality, identity, and community through music, film, fine art, fashion photography, and other expressions. Jojo will be in residence at Race Brook musically expanding on her immersive opera piece, A God of Her Own Making. (Sun, Oct 29)

Also of note:

Blood, Sweat & Tears cofounder Steve Katz and indie-rocker Patti Rothberg play the Linda in Albany, N.Y., tonight at 8pm.

Tom Gold Dance brings new works including The Sandman and The Golem to Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Mass., on Saturday at 2pm.

The Grammy Award-nominated Wood Brothers bring American roots music to Albany's Palace Theatre on Saturday at 8pm.

The West Stockbridge Chamber Players play works by Mozart, Eva Wasserman-Margolis, and Gideon Klein at Old Town Hall in West Stockbridge, Mass., on Sunday at 6pm.

Violinist Jamecyn Morey and pianist Noah Palmer play works of mid-20th century American Romantic Modernism at Roe Jan Library in Copake, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm.

Swedish soprano Camilla Tilling and pianist Emanuel Ax play works by Schumann, Mendelssohn, and Chopin at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm.

And last but not least, Nobel Prize-winning singer-songwriter Bob Dylan and His Band are at Proctor’s Theatre in Schenectady on Monday at 8pm.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

