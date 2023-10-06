Rogovoy Report 10/6/23

Joyous Spirit: Music for Voice, Strings and Piano, an eclectic program featuring works by Bach, Mozart, Grieg, Verdi, George Gershwin, and Amy Beach, is on tap as the opening concert of Chamber Music on the Hudson’s 2023-2024 season at the Senate Garage in Kingston, N.Y., tonight at 7pm. Orchestrated by Inessa Zaretsky, pianist and artistic director of Chamber Music on the Hudson, the concert will feature members of the Tesla Quartet and Metropolitan Opera soprano Courtney Johnson. (Fri, Oct 6)

Experimental R&B musician serpentwithfeet embarks on his first stage work alongside multimedia artist Wu Tsang and choreographer Raja Feather Kelly when the three collaborate on Heart of Brick, a theatrical dance and music production that ponders the spirit and magic of Black queer nightlife, in the Hunter Center at MASS MoCA in North Adams on Saturday at 8pm. The gentle and sincere love story weaves together music and dance into a theatrical experience. (Sat, Oct 7)

Roomful of Blues, the world-renowned horn-powered, houserocking blues band, will perform live at the Stationery Factory in Dalton, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30pm. The Rhode Island-based group, with roots going back to 1967 and led by guitarist Chris Vachon for the past 22 years, has earned five Grammy Award nominations and a slew of other accolades, including seven Blues Music Awards. (Sat, Oct 7)

Singer-songwriter Heather Maloney will bring her unique blend of folk, rock, jazz, and pop to the Spencertown Academy in Spencertown, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm. Noted for her startlingly soulful voice and literate songs exploring themes of spirituality, transformation, and impermanence, Maloney will focus on songs from her latest album, Soil In The Sky, a collage of tremulous folk, existential ballads, and assertive rock that she describes as “a collective memory … stitched together from personal and universal ecstasy, loss both intimate and ancient.” Highly recommended if you like Shawn Colvin, Emmylou Harris, or Dar Williams. (Sat, Oct 7)

Trio Fadolin will bring their Eastern European instrumental sounds along with Yiddish/Russian vocalist Inna Barmash to the historic First Presbyterian Church in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 3pm. The program, entitled Songs of Refuge, is presented by Hudson Festival Orchestra. Trio Fadolin features Valeriya Sholokhova on cello, Sabina Torosjan on violin, and Ljova on a newly invented instrument called the fadolin -- a six-stringed, bowed instrument boasting the range of a violin, a viola, and most of the cello. All three of the musicians grew up in the former Soviet Union. Inna Barmash, a Lithuanian immigrant who cofounded the Klez Dispensers while a student at Princeton University, sings in Yiddish and Russian and includes Romanian music in her repertoire. In recognition of the Eastern European roots of Trio Fadolin, cooks from Saint Michael’s Ukrainian Church in Hudson will offer regional foods – including varenyky (pierogi) and borscht -- as a fundraiser benefitting Medical Relief for Ukraine. (Sat, Oct 7)

Four-time Grammy Award-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett brings his broad mix of quirky Americana to Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, N.Y., on Sunday at 7:30pm. Lovett shares the program, In Conversation and Song, with fellow singer-actor Chris Isaak of “Wicked Game” fame. (Sun, Oct 8)

Back-to-back concerts by Steve Hackett of Genesis and Andy Summers of the Police will take listeners back to two of the most influential and popular groups of the 1970s and 1980s at The Egg in Albany, N.Y., when Hackett performs the formative 1972 Genesis album Foxtrot in its entirety on Tuesday, October 10, at 7:30pm, and guitarist Andy Summers follows on Wednesday, October 11, at 8pm. Vocalist and guitarist Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues makes it a nostalgia trifecta with a concert on Thursday, October 12, at 8pm. (Tue, Oct 10; Wed, Oct 11; Thu, Oct 12)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

