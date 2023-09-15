Rogovoy Report 9/15/23

The Band of Heathens bring their unique blend of roots-rock to the Stationery Factory in Dalton, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm, and to Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm. The Austin-based group, formed in 2005, incorporates influences from Americana, country blues, jam-rock, and R&B to create their heartfelt brand of rock ‘n’ roll. (Fri, Sept 15)

The Orchestra Now, under the direction of Leon Botstein, will play works by Franz Lehár, Eduard Strauss, Johann Strauss II, and Gustav Mahler in Two Side of Vienna, a program juxtaposing two distinct styles of Viennese music from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, at the Bard Fisher Center in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm; and Sunday at 2pm. (Fri-Sun, Sept 15-17)

Singer-songwriter Tom Chapin brings his finely honed collection of songs and stories to the Guthrie Center in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm. In addition to his work as a recording artist, concert performer, storyteller and activist, the Hudson Valley troubadour and three-time Grammy Award winner has performed on Broadway and worked extensively in television, radio and film. (Sat, Sept 16)

Dancer/choreographer Wanjiru Kamuyu brings her one-woman performance piece, An Immigrant’s Story, to PS21 in Chatham, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm. Kamuyu’s dance reveals her career arc from ballet to contemporary dance and draws upon influences from the African continent and diasporas as well as Japanese butoh. (Sat, Sept 16)

Filmmaker James Ivory will be honored with a two-day celebration of his work as a multi-award-winning screenwriter, director, and producer at Hudson Hall in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday and Sunday. Ivory will be on hand for discussions and Q&As before and after screenings of The Bostonians, Call Me By Your Name, and Shakespeare Wallah. (Sat-Sun, Sept 16-17)

Senseless Optimism, the musical alter-ego of Eastern Massachusetts-based neo-soul singer-songwriter Brittany Tsewole, brings her jazzy, rock-influenced contemporary sounds to the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Mass., on Sunday at 5pm. Wendy Eisenberg, who uses guitar, pedals, tenor banjo, computer, synthesizer, and voice in a blend of jazz, noise, avant-rock, and delicate balladry, is also on the bill. (Sun, Sept 17)

The Juliani Ensemble will perform works by Halvorsen, Haydn, Danzi, Piazzola, and Beethoven as part of the Saugerties Pro Musica series at the Saugerties United Methodist Church in Saugerties, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm. The Chicago-based family trio features flute, cello and violin/viola. (Sun, Sept 17)

A.J. Croce brings Croce Plays Croce, featuring a complete set of classics by his late father Jim Croce, to the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Sunday at 7pm. Croce will perform songs by his father, including “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” and “Time in a Bottle,” as well as some of his own songs and numbers by Leiber & Stoller, Bessie Smith, and other folk and roots artists. (Sun, Sept 17)

Rock singer-songwriter Grace Potter brings her signature blend of rootsy sounds with well-observed, intimate lyrics to the Egg in Albany, N.Y., on Sunday at 7pm. Potter merges influences as varied as The Band, Elvis Costello, Rolling Stones, glam-rock, Southern rock, Beatlesque pop, blues, country, folk, spaghetti Western, girl-group, mariachi, soul, synth-pop, and Janis Joplin to come up with her adventurous and original style of rock ‘n’ roll, propelling highly personal and confessional story-songs that have earned her multiple Grammy Award nominations. (Sun, Sept 17)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.