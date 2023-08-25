Rogovoy Report 8/25/23

Lyon-based Compagnie Käfig will bring down the curtain on the summer season at Jacob’s Pillow in Becket, Mass., with Pixel, a blend of dance and technology, running today through Sunday. According to the Pillow, Pixel “aims to strike a subtle balance between the real and the virtual world, and between energy and poetry, resulting in a performance infused with a multitude of art forms.” (Fri, Aug 25-Sun, Aug 27)

Contemporary chamber trailblazers Hub New Music – celebrating its 10th anniversary this year -- concludes PS21’s House Blend Concert series in Chatham, N.Y., tonight at 7, in a concert featuring works by Messiaen, Lou Harrison, Johanna Beyer, Anne Lockwood, and others. (Fri, Aug 25)

Rootsy singer-songwriter Maia Sharp will unveil songs from her terrific new album, Reckless Thoughts, at Philipstown Depot Theatre in Garrison, N.Y., tonight at 8:30. The Los Angeles-by-way-of Nashville artist -- who has written songs for Bonnie Raitt, Trisha Yearwood, Cher, The Chicks, and Art Garfunkel -- boasts an intriguingly androgynous voice and a rare medley of influences, from The Band to Emmylou Harris to Jackson Browne. (Fri, Aug 25)

Former Bob Dylan sideman Rob Stoner, who played bass for the Nobel Laureate on 1975-76’s Rolling Thunder Revue, returns to the Dream Away Lodge in Becket, Mass. -- where Dylan and the Rolling Thunder crew spent a day filming in fall 1975 -- on Saturday at 8 p.m. Stoner also famously played on Don McLean’s landmark single, “American Pie.” (Sat, Aug 26)

Soprano Whitney Morrison stars in the Berkshire Opera Festival’s production of Puccini’s La Bohème at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Mass., on Saturday at 1 p.m.; Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.; and next Friday, September 1, at 7:30 p.m. The opera will be sung in Italian with projected English translations. (Sat, Aug 26; Tue, Aug 29; Fri, Sept 1)

Comedian and bestselling novelist Alison Larkin offers a sneak preview of excerpts from her new solo show, Grief… a Comedy, at the New Marlborough Meeting House in New Marlborough, Mass., on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Larkin will be accompanied by Emmy Award-winning composer Gary Schreiner. (Sat, Aug 26)

Dancer/choreographer Jodi Melnick teams with Maya Lee-Parritz for Água Viva, a duet performance that pays homage to Ukrainian-born Brazilian-Jewish writer Clarice Lispector’s extraordinary feminist novel of that name, at Hudson Hall in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.m. (Sat-Sun, Aug 26-27)

Husband-and-wife folk duo Jay Ungar & Molly Mason and trad-rad folk group the Mammals headline the three-day Summer Hoot at the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, N.Y., today through Sunday. Other performers include The Shaker, featuring Simi Stone, Olivia K & the Parkers, Lara Hope’s Gold Hope Duo, and Arm of the Sea Theater. (Fri, Aug 25-Sun, Aug 27)

The Grammy Award-winning Parker Quartet will perform three quartets by Beethoven in the free Concerts at 7 chamber music series based at the Plainfield Congregational Church in Plainfield, Mass., on Monday at 7 p.m. (Mon, Aug 28)

Ann Wilson, founder and lead singer-songwriter of the female-led rock group Heart, whose Wilson-penned hits included “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” and “Magic Man,” brings her singular powerful vocals and her catalog of hits to the Egg in Albany, N.Y., on Tuesday, August 29, at 8 p.m. (Tue, Aug 29)

The BSO has skipped town but the music continues at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., for a few more weeks. Folk-rock singer-songwriter Jackson Browne brings his hit-filled catalog to the Shed on Thursday, August 31, at 7 p.m. Browne’s best-known songs include such era-defining numbers as “Doctor My Eyes,” “Here Come Those Tears Again,” “Running on Empty,” and “The Pretender.” (Thu, Aug 31)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

