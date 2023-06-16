Rogovoy Report 6/16/23

Pittsfield-bred contemporary R&B singer-songwriter Raiche returns to her home county for a concert in the Hunter Center at MASS MoCA on Saturday at 7pm. Raiche's songs boast positive messages and female empowerment, while her music blends pop melodicism and big beats, with heavy influences of gospel, trip-hop and classical soul. (Sat, Jun 17)

Three-time Tony and two-time Grammy Award winner Patti LuPone will share her love affair with the stage in Don’t Monkey with Broadway, at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm. Through indelible interpretations of classic Broadway show tunes by the likes of Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter and Irving Berlin, LuPone explores how her life-long love affair with Broadway began and the unpredictability of the Great White Way. (Sat, Jun 17)

Choreographer Michael Spencer Phillips and architect Dino Kiratzidis will transform Olana’s picturesque landscape into a dynamic stage, presenting a series of thought-provoking dance pieces that pay homage to the vision of landscape artist Frederic Church, in Unfolding Olana, at the Hudson-based state park on Saturday at 8pm. The dance performance culminates a day-long festival at Olana. (Sat, Jun 17)

Pianist Misha Dichter and clarinetist Oskar Espina Ruiz will join forces for the Brahms clarinet sonatas at Music Mountain in Falls Village, Conn., on Sunday at 3pm. The duo will also play works by Debussy and Liszt. (Sun, Jun 18)

Sophisticated singer-songwriter Nellie McKay brings her eclectic musical reach and her dazzling lyrical wit, often delivered in the style of pre-rock pop, to The Linda, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio, on Thursday, June 22, at 8pm. The multi-talented Nellie McKay made her smash debut in 2004 with her groundbreaking double-CD, “Get Away from Me,” showcasing her, which extended to the album’s title, a subtle play on “Come Away with Me,” the breakthrough album by a somewhat similarly inclined pop-folk jazz singer named Norah Jones. (Thu, Jun 22)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.