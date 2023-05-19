Rogovoy Report 5/19/23

Bansuri player Eric Fraser and his Indian classical quartet perform Colors of Raga: A Deep Listening Experience, at the First Presbyterian Church in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 3pm, in a concert to benefit the Hudson Festival Orchestra. The ensemble, featuring members of the Brooklyn Raga Massive, will base its performance on raga, the melodic framework for improvisation in Indian music. (Sat, May 20)

Dvořák’s Piano Quintet is on the program when musicians from the Orchestra of St. Luke perform at Tydeman Farm near Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 4pm, as part of Jazz and Classics for Change. (Sat, May 20)

When Kaki King plays guitar, it gives you a whole new idea about the instrument’s potential as a solo symphonic voice. The Brooklyn-based composer and guitarist brings her virtuosity and her unique musical approach, combining classical, Americana, and avant-garde, to the Stissing Center in Pine Plains, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm. (Sat, May 20)

Iconic British folk-rock legend Richard Thompson, one of the world’s most critically acclaimed singer-songwriters and guitarists as well as one of the greatest entertainers in modern popular music, performs an intimate solo acoustic concert, at the Egg in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm. (Sat, May 20)

Nuevo Flamenco luminary Patricia Guerrero kicks off the 2023 season at PS21 in Chatham, N.Y., on Sunday, May 21, at 6pm. Guerrero will perform UNIQUE, an original solo flamenco work created specifically for PS21, accompanied by live music. (Sun, May 21)

Johann Sebastian Bach’s Magnificat in D is on the program when the Cantilena Chamber Choir performs with orchestra, soloists, and chorus at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lenox, Mass., on Sunday, May 21, at 3pm. The concert also includes works for chorus and organ by Howells and Bainton. (Sun, May 21)

The Escher Quartet performs works by Tchaikovsky, Ravel, and Ruth Crawford Seeger at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Sunday at 4pm. The program, part of the Close Encounters With Music chamber series, emphasizes the Italian influence on the composers. (Sun, May 21)

Aston Magna celebrates Daniel Stepner’s 30-year tenure as artistic director with a concert featuring the music of Franz Schubert at St. James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., on Sunday at 3pm. (Sun, May 21)

Sage City Symphony, under the musical direction of Michael Finckel, will celebrate its fiftieth anniversary with a free concert at Bennington (Vt.) College on Sunday at 4pm, featuring works by Haydn, Brahms, Sibelius, Joan Devoe, and Louis Calabro. (Sun, May 21)

In December 2020, forced to cancel a theater project due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hudson Valley writer/director Andrea Kleine (along with musician/composer Bobby Previte) moved into The Chocolate Factory Theater and lived in the shuttered New York City performance space for two weeks. Every night they performed on stage for no one. Completely unscripted, the result is The End Is Not What I Thought It Would Be, a gentle, intimate, comedic and compelling film about what it means to be a performer without an audience. The film is being screened at Upstate Films in Rhinebeck, N.Y., on Sunday at 7pm. (Sun, May 21)

